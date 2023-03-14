Kawasaki India launches retro-inspired Z900RS motorcycle| Check details

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Z900RS in the Indian market. Motorcycle prices start at ₹16.47 lakh ex-showroom, indicating that Mahindra can easily gain a competitive advantage at this price. According to the company, delivery of this bike will begin at the end of March. The 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS comes in two colours: Candy Tone Blue and Metallic Diablo Black. The Z900RS is marketed as the bigger version of the Z650RS, thus appears to be neo-retro in design.

Inspired by this 1977 bike

The Kawasaki Z900RS features a circular headlamp, a slim fuel tank, and a compact rear section. Some design elements of the Z900RS were inspired by the Z900-81, which was released in 1977. Despite being a modern motorcycle, the Z900RS incorporates retro styling.

Alloy wheels

This motorcycle has retro light elements. It features skillfully designed alloy wheels that are 17 inches tall. The instrument cluster is designed with a dual-dial analogue layout. It also has a small LCD display.

Brake system

The Z900RS features a trellis frame. The front has 41mm inverted downforce and the rear has a horizontal bank link suspension. When it comes to braking, the rear has a 300mm dual disc brake and a 250mm single disc brake. Aside from that, the Z900RS is outfitted with KTRC, or Kawasaki Traction Control.

Engine powertrain

The Z900RS is powered by the same engine as the Z900. It is driven by a 948cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine. It generates 107 bhp at 8,500rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. It is coupled to a 6-speed unit transmission.

