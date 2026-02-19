Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets ₹1.43 lakh price benefit until February 28

Kawasaki India has rolled out a short-term price benefit on the Ninja 1100SX, making the litre-class sport tourer more accessible for buyers considering an upgrade. The motorcycle is being offered with a discount of ₹1.43 lakh, bringing its effective ex-showroom price down from ₹14.42 lakh to ₹12.99 lakh. The performance-focused sport tourer features advanced technology and comfort features, making it an attractive upgrade option for buyers. Personalised Offers on Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Check Offers

The offer is valid until 28 February and is likely available at select dealerships across the country. It seems like this is an upfront price cut instead of a dealer-backed incentive. Availability may vary, so prospective customers should confirm details with their nearest showroom before making a decision. There are also other discounts going on other motorcycles, so customers can also check them out before making the buying decision.

Positioned as a performance-focused yet practical tourer, the Ninja 1100SX combines strong highway capability with day-to-day usability. It draws power from a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that produces 136 PS at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and is known for its smooth power delivery, especially through the mid-range, making it well-suited for both spirited riding and long-distance cruising.

On the equipment front, the motorcycle features multiple riding modes, traction control, cruise control and a bi-directional quick shifter. A TFT display with smartphone connectivity adds to the tech package. Its upright yet sporty ergonomics, supportive seat and effective wind protection are aimed at enhancing comfort over extended rides, while the chassis setup keeps handling sharp through corners.

The bike is built around a twin-tube aluminium frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm upside-down forks at the front and a horizontal back-link monoshock at the rear, with adjustability for preload as well as compression and rebound damping. Braking is managed by twin 300 mm discs up front and a 260 mm rear disc.