Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS get a discount of up to ₹27,000

Kawasaki India has announced that it is offering discounts on its naked 650 cc range. The Z650 is being offered with a discount of ₹27,000, which brings its ex-showroom price to ₹6.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Z650RS gets a discount of ₹20,000, so it is now priced at ₹7.63 lakh ex-showroom. The brand says that they are also offering instant approval on loan and a low down payment is also available. It is important to note that these offers are applicable only till 28th Feb and there are certain terms and conditions applied, which an authorised dealer will be able to explain to you. Kawasaki Z650 shares its engine with the Z650 RS. Personalised Offers on Kawasaki Versys X 300 Check Offers

What powers the Kawasaki Z650RS and Z650? Both motorcycles are powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is also doing duty in the Ninja 650 and Versys 650 models. This engine generates a maximum power output of 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and delivers peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that includes an assist and slip clutch.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Kawasaki India has announced a limited-time set of benefits for the Versys-X lineup, applicable to both the MY25 and MY26 models. As part of the offer, buyers can receive complimentary accessories valued at up to ₹46,000. These add-ons focus on touring practicality and include items such as panniers for carrying luggage and a centre stand.

The MY25 version, originally priced at ₹3.49 lakh ex-showroom, now comes with a direct price reduction of ₹30,000. This lowers its effective ex-showroom price to ₹3.19 lakh.

For the MY26 model, the price has been reduced by ₹20,000, bringing its updated ex-showroom tag to ₹3.29 lakh.

These benefits are available for a limited duration and will be valid until 28 February 2026.