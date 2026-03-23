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    Kawasaki Z650RS gets a discount of ₹34,000, now priced at ₹7.49 lakh

    Kawasaki India offers a 34,000 discount on the Z650RS, reducing the price to 7.49 lakh. Instant loan approvals and low down payments are also available. 

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 10:38 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Kawasaki India has announced a revised offer on the Z650RS in its 650 cc range. The retro-styled motorcycle is now available with a discount of 34,000, bringing its effective ex-showroom price down to 7.49 lakh.

    Kawasaki Z650RS comes with a parallel twin engine.
    Kawasaki Z650RS comes with a parallel twin engine.

    In addition to the price benefit, the company is also offering instant loan approvals along with low down payment options, making it easier for buyers to bring home the Z650RS.

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    It is worth noting that these offers are valid only till 31st March and are subject to terms and conditions. Interested customers can get complete details from their nearest authorised Kawasaki dealership.

    What are the engine specifications of the Kawasaki Z650RS?

    The Z650RS is powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is also doing duty in the Ninja 650 and Versys 650 models. This engine generates a maximum power output of 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and delivers peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that includes an assist and slip clutch.

    Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a price cut

    The Ninja 300 is also being offered with a discount of 28,000. This means that the ex-showroom price drops from 3.17 lakh to 2.89 lakh. Once again, this discount is applicable only till 31st March 2026.

    Kawasaki Ninja 300 specs

    At the heart of the Ninja 300 sits a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine. This unit produces 39 PS at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which is equipped with a return shift mechanism.

    These announcements were made on the social media pages of the brand. These discounts are valid for a limited time only. So, if you are interested and want to own these Kawasaki models, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships as the stock might not last for long.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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    News/Car Bike/Kawasaki Z650RS Gets A Discount Of ₹34,000, Now Priced At ₹7.49 Lakh
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