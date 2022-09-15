Home / Car Bike / Keeway launches these 2 bikes in India. Deliveries likely by Sept-end

car bike
Published on Sep 15, 2022 08:11 PM IST

The K300 N is available at a starting price of ₹2,65,000 (ex-showroom) and the K300 R starts at ₹2,99,000 (ex-showroom).

Three colour options have been given to the K300 N and the K300 R - white, red and black.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Hungarian two-wheeler brand Keeway on Thursday launched two motorcycles- K300 N and K300 R in India. The K300 N is available at a starting price of 2,65,000 (ex-showroom) and the K300 R starts at 2,99,000 (ex-showroom).

Both motorcycles are available for a test ride and interested customers can book them on the company's official website and dealership with a token amount of 10,000.

Their deliveries are expected to start by September-end. Three colour options have been given to the K300 N and the K300 R - white, red and black.

Both the Keeway motorcycles have the same engine, according to a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

The K300 N and the K300 R are powered with the 292cc single-cylinder, DOHC setup, liquid-cooled engine that generates peak power of 27.5 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Livehindustan report added.

The K300 N gets a ground clearance of 150mm, a fuel tank of 12.5 litres and the motorcycle weighs 151kg. On the other hand, the K 300 R gets a low ground clearance of 135mm and a fuel tank of 12 litres and the weight of the motorcycle is 165 kg.

Both these motorcycles have a 37mm USD front fork and centre mono-shock at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by a 292mm disc with a four-piston calliper at the front and a 220mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear.

