Kia Carens Clavis EV to Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Best 7-seater electric cars you can buy in India
Discover the best 7-seater electric SUVs in India, including the MG M9 EV, Kia Clavis EV, Mercedes EQS, BYD eMAX 7, and Mercedes EQB.
With the Indian EV market growing rapidly, automakers are finally addressing the demand for large family-friendly electric vehicles. For buyers seeking space, luxury, and zero-emission mobility, several premium brands like Mercedes-Benz and mainstream brands like Kia and MG now offer 7-seater electric SUVs and MPVs. Here’s a look at the best 7-seater electric SUVs in India that combine performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
Best 7-seater electric cars you can buy in India
|Models
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Claimed range
|MG M9 EV
|₹69.90 lakh
|548 km
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|₹17.99 lakh
|Upto 490 km
|Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
|₹1.33 crore
|820 km
|Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV
|₹72.20 lakh
|535 km
|BYD eMAX 7
|₹26.9 lakh
|530 km
1. MG M9 EV – Premium electric MPV for families
The MG M9 EV has recently gone on sale in India at a price of around ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s designed as a luxury MPV with a focus on comfort and space. Powered by a 90kWh battery, it delivers a claimed range of up to 548 km on the MIDC cycle.
The MG M9 offers a proper 7-seater layout, featuring premium interiors, powered sliding doors, and second-row reclining “ottoman” seats with ventilation and massage functions. It also includes Level 2 ADAS, dual sunroofs, and a large infotainment suite, making it one of the most feature-rich EVs in its class.
2. Kia Carens Clavis EV – Practical and affordable 7-Seater option
The Carens Clavis EV is Kia's first electric vehicle in the Indian market. As the name suggests, it is the electrified version of the Carens Clavis. It is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Clavis is offered as a 7-seater, targeting larger families looking for an affordable electric MPV
The Kia Clavis EV will be offered with two battery pack options to suit different driving needs. The base variants use a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed range of around 404 km per charge. This setup powers an electric motor that delivers 132 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.
Buyers opting for the higher-spec version will get a larger 51.4 kWh battery, extending the driving range to approximately 490 km. This variant also comes with a more powerful 169 bhp motor, while torque remains unchanged at 255 Nm.
3. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – Luxury with Electric Performance
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a flagship all-electric 7-seater offering from the German automaker. With prices starting above ₹1.33 crore (ex-showroom), the EQS SUV combines opulence with advanced EV technology.
It features a massive 122 kWh battery and offers a claimed-range of around 820 km. The SUV’s cabin is a masterclass in luxury, equipped with MBUX Hyperscreen, air suspension, and multiple drive modes. It’s ideal for buyers seeking a premium 7-seater electric SUV that doesn’t compromise on performance or comfort.
4. BYD eMAX 7 – Practical and Efficient MPV
The BYD eMAX 7 is a value-focused 7-seater electric MPV from the Chinese EV specialist. Priced between ₹26.9 lakh and ₹29.9 lakh, it offers a range of up to 530 km, depending on the variant.
Built for family use, the eMAX 7 provides a spacious cabin, strong build quality, and impressive efficiency. It’s a great choice for those seeking a reliable electric family car with a balance of affordability and technology.
5. Mercedes-Benz EQB – Compact Luxury Electric 7-Seater
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is among the first compact luxury 7-seater EVs in India, priced from ₹72.20 lakh onwards. With a 70.5 kWh battery, the EQB offers a claimed range of up to 535 km.
The SUV combines premium design with practicality, though the third row is best suited for children or shorter journeys. It’s perfect for urban families wanting luxury in a compact electric format.
Final Thoughts
From the luxurious Mercedes EQS and EQB to the value-packed BYD eMAX 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV is India's most affordable 7-seater EV. Whether you prioritise space, technology, or affordability, these are the best 7-seater electric SUVs and MPVs in India for 2025.