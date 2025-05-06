Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Which luxury MPV should you consider?

The Indian automotive sector has recently experienced a notable transformation. Although the SUV segment continues to dominate the mass market, there is a rising interest in the MPV category within the premium segment. In fact, it seems that nearly every prominent figure in the country is now opting for a premium MPV. The current lineup of premium MPVs includes the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM, and Kia Carnival, with the Toyota and Kia models being particularly favored. While the Toyota Vellfire received an update in 2023, the Kia Carnival was refreshed in 2024. Additionally, the MG M9 electric MPV, marking the carmaker's inaugural entry into the premium MPV market in India, is anticipated to launch shortly. Below is a brief comparison of these premium MPVs based on their pricing and features. The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium luxury MPV segment which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire. The M9 is currently the only MPV in the Indian market to be powered by an electric powertrain.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Features

As the priciest option among the three, the Toyota Vellfire features a more luxurious interior. It comes standard with ottoman seats across all variants. The highest-tier Executive Lounge variant boasts power-sliding ottoman seats, a first in the industry according to the manufacturer. This MPV is also equipped with amenities such as a multi-functional touch panel, heated leg and armrests, and massage functions. A standout element of the interior is the Super-Long Overhead Console, which contains various control buttons on the ceiling, allowing for window operation and ambient lighting adjustments.

The Kia Carnival, on the other hand, is outfitted with numerous features, including dual 12.3-inch curved displays for infotainment and the instrument cluster, a three-zone climate control system, a head-up display, and a high-quality 12-speaker Bose sound system. It supports wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to connected car technology. The standard seating arrangement accommodates seven passengers in a 2+2+3 configuration and includes a four-spoke steering wheel, dual electric sunroofs, and second-row captain's seats that offer heating and ventilation. Other features include a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a powered tailgate, and power sliding rear doors, among various other amenities.

MG asserts that the interior of the M9 electric MPV is crafted for opulence, featuring ottoman seating in the second row. These seats come with a range of amenities, such as heating, cooling, and massage functionalities. Additionally, the front seats are also fitted with ventilation and electronic adjustment features. The MG M9 boasts an array of technological advancements, starting with a three-zone climate control system managed through a touchscreen panel located on the handrail. This same display is utilized to adjust the massage settings.

Furthermore, the rear seats are equipped with individual entertainment screens. The front row showcases a streamlined dashboard with two distinct screens dedicated to infotainment and driving information. Climate control and other functionalities are accessible via touch buttons positioned beneath the infotainment display. The floating center console accommodates two cupholders, a wireless charging station, and storage space beneath the armrest.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Specs

Regarding powertrains, each of the three MPVs employs distinct technologies. The Toyota Vellfire is equipped with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, delivering a maximum power output of 190 bhp and a peak torque of 240 Nm. This engine is paired with an electric motor and hybrid battery, contributing to reduced emissions.

In contrast, the Kia Carnival features a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 191 bhp of maximum power and 441 Nm of peak torque, coupled with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The MG M9, on the other hand, is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. According to MG, the battery can be fully recharged from 5 per cent in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger and supports DC fast charging, allowing it to recharge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric motor in the M9 produces 241 bhp of power with a peak torque of 350 Nm, and it can reach a top speed of 180 km/h.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire vs MG M9: Price

The Kia Carnival is available exclusively in a single variant, the Limousine Plus, which is priced at ₹63.91 lakh, ex-showroom. This represents a significant increase, nearly doubling its previous price. In contrast, the Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV comes in two variants: Hi Grade and VIP Grade. The Hi Grade is priced at ₹1.22 crore, while the higher-end VIP Grade – Executive Lounge variant is priced at ₹1.33 crore (both ex-showroom). The pricing details for the MG M9 have yet to be disclosed.