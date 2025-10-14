Kia Seltos, Sonet, Syros and Carens get 7-year extended warranty ahead of Diwali

Kia India has announced that they are upgrading their extended warranty period from 5 years to 7 years. The new tenure of 7 years of extended warranty will be available for both new and existing customers of Sonet, Seltos, Syros and Carens who already hold a 5-year warranty. The warranty period will be counted from the date of vehicle delivery. Personalised Offers on Kia Seltos Check Offers Check Offers The 7-year warranty is only applicable on the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and Syros.

Existing Kia customers who have already opted for the 5-year extended warranty package can upgrade to the 5+2 year coverage starting at ₹32,170 (excluding taxes). New customers will have to pay ₹47,249 (excluding taxes) for the 7-year extended warranty. Interested customers will have to reach out to authorised Kia dealerships to avail this offer.

How can an extended warranty help?

An extended car warranty acts as a financial safety net once your vehicle’s standard warranty period ends. It protects owners from unexpected and often costly repairs that can arise after a few years of ownership. By covering major components like the engine, gearbox, air conditioning, and electrical systems, an extended warranty ensures that you don’t have to bear hefty repair bills out of pocket. This is especially beneficial for those who plan to keep their cars long-term, drive high mileage, or own premium vehicles where part replacements can be expensive.

In addition to lowering long-term ownership costs, an active extended warranty can also enhance the resale value of your car, as potential buyers feel more confident purchasing a vehicle that’s still under coverage. Another advantage is that repairs are carried out at authorised service centres using genuine parts, maintaining your car’s quality and performance. Above all, it offers peace of mind — you can drive worry-free knowing that unexpected mechanical or electrical failures won’t strain your budget. However, it’s important to carefully read the terms, as wear-and-tear parts like brake pads and clutches are generally not included. For many car owners, an extended warranty is not just an added cost but a smart investment in reliability and financial security.