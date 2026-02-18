KTM 390 Adventure on mind? Here are free accessories worth ₹12,748 that you can get

Select KTM dealerships are currently rolling out special benefits on the KTM 390 Adventure, with complimentary accessories worth ₹12,748. Buyers can also avail a 10-year extended warranty as part of this limited-period offer. Interested customers should check with their nearest authorised showroom for exact details and availability. The new 390 Adventure borrows its stying from KTM's Dakar rally machines. It looks the part with the slender frame and a taller stance Personalised Offers on KTM 390 Adventure Check Offers

The accessory package includes several practical additions aimed at touring and everyday usability. A touring seat replaces the standard unit and is designed to offer better comfort during long-distance rides. The headlamp protector helps shield the light unit from flying debris and stone chips, especially useful since the ADV does not feature a traditional glass headlamp cover.

To keep muck at bay, the package also features a lower fender and a mudflap extension, both of which help reduce splashes while riding in wet or off road conditions. A centre stand is included as well, making chain maintenance and puncture repairs more convenient. Completing the bundle is a bike cover to protect the motorcycle from dust and weather exposure. The extended warranty further enhances long term ownership confidence.

KTM 390 Adventure Specifications The latest iteration of the KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a revised 399 cc LC4c engine that produces 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm. Although it is based on the same platform as the 390 Duke, KTM has altered the final drive ratio by equipping the bike with a larger rear sprocket featuring three additional teeth. This adjustment improves tractability at lower speeds and enhances its capability during trail riding and slow technical sections.

The motor is mated to a six-speed transmission and comes equipped with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter, ensuring smoother gear changes whether riding aggressively on the highway or navigating challenging terrain.