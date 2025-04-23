KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Which one will you pick

KTM motorcycles offer the widest selection of riding preferences. The KTM 390 Enduro R and 390 Adventure, both are powered by KTM's 399cc LC4c engine and demonstrate the company's commitment to do-it-all off-road and adventure riding. Both the 390 Enduro R and the 390 Adventure are fitted with KTM's 399cc LC4c engine

While both of these motorcycles use the same engine and suspension components, their distinct design, specifications, and off-road capabilities offer the loyal KTM motorcycle customer alternatives beyond a single engine, but often leads to some confusion as to what to buy. Here’s how the two motorcycles compare against each other.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Design

The KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R indicate their respective uses in design. The 390 Adventure is built for cross-country touring, as seen in its large 14.5-litre fuel tank, taller windscreen, and more spacious bodywork. These elements allow for greater comfort and wind deflection for riders who want to ride over mixed terrain for longer distances. The 390 Adventure also has a more substantial presence, sporting an upright riding position reminiscent of Dakar rally bikes.

In contrast, the 390 Enduro R is more utilitarian, with serious off-road capability in its DNA. It has a leaner, nimbler appearance, with minimal bodywork, a squat, 9-litre fuel tank, and a smaller LED headlamp. That makes the Enduro R better suited to technical trails than to long-distance commuting. Besides the smaller tank, there is little difference in weight between the two—the difference would be maybe 5kg—largely dependent on the larger tank on the Adventure.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Specs

Both the 390 Enduro R and the 390 Adventure come equipped with KTM's 399cc LC4c engine. Both bikes feature a six-speed gearbox and deliver 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. Although the engine details remain the same, suspension setup on the Enduro R and rear sprocket setup have been adjusted to keep pace with its off-road riding, with enhanced torque and ride quality when moving over uneven terrain.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Chassis

While the KTM 390 Adventure and the 390 Enduro R ride on a shared platform, the Enduro R features retuned suspension that gives more spring preload and better resistance to bottoming out. The Enduro R's setup is tuned for rugged trails, and it offers better stability when the bike is ridden off-road. Suspension travel on both the bikes is 200mm/205mm on the Indian-spec bikes, but the international version of the Enduro R features a longer suspension range.

The most apparent variation is the wheels and tires. The 390 Enduro R features a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with standard tubed spoke wheels, providing superior durability and off-road performance. The 390 Adventure's 21/17-inch (front/rear) wheels feature tubeless-type spoke wheels, which are better for on-road application but still with some off-road performance.

Both have the same brake setups, including a 240mm rear disc, but the Enduro R gets a smaller 285mm front rotor compared to the 320mm on the 390 Adventure. The Enduro R's bigger rear wheel also increases its ground clearance to 253mm compared to the Adventure's 237mm.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Price

One of the biggest distinctions between the two motorcycles is their price tag. KTM 390 Enduro R retails for ₹3.37 lakh, ₹31,000 less than the price of the 390 Adventure at ₹3.68 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.