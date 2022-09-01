Home / Car And Bike / Launched in India in August, this Hyundai SUV fails Latin NCAP test: Report

Launched in India in August, this Hyundai SUV fails Latin NCAP test: Report

car and bike
Published on Sep 01, 2022 05:31 PM IST

The Hyundai Tucson has miserably failed in the Latin NCAP safety crash test, getting a score of zero.

In India, Hyundai Tuscan is available at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.70 (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
In India, Hyundai Tuscan is available at a starting price of 27.70 (ex-showroom) and goes up to 34.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Hyundai's luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV)- the 2022 Tucson, has failed miserably in the Latin NCAP safety crash test, getting a score of zero.

This SUV was launched in India on August 10. A report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan on Thursday said that the Latin NCAP tested two variants of the Tucson for its crash test.

The variant with dual front airbags scored zero while the variant with six airbags got a 3-star safety rating.

When it comes to adult occupant safety, the dual front airbags variant of Tucson scored 20.09 points, which was 50.23% of the total points.

For child occupant safety, the variant scored 2.62 points, which is 5.34% of the total points, the Live Hindustan report added.

For detecting pedestrians, the luxury SUV scored 48%.

On the other hand, the Tucson's variant with six airbags scored over 80% with regard to adult occupant safety and nearly 70% for child occupant safety.

In India, Hyundai Tuscan is available at a starting price of 27.70 (ex-showroom) and goes up to 34.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The petrol engine produces 156 PS power and 192 Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 186 PS power and 416 Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The safety functions of the 2022 Tucson include- Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Drive Attention Warning, Blind Spot View Monitor and Safe Exit Warning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyundai
hyundai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out