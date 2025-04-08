Lexus India grows 19% in FY25, records highest-ever monthly sales in March

The Japanese luxury carmaker, Lexus India has recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in financial year 2024-25 compared to FY24. Also, the first quarter of 2025 continued to witness momentum with Lexus India reporting a 17 per cent sales growth against first quarter 2024. Interestingly, in March 2025, Lexus India has achieved its highest-ever monthly sales till date. The brand reported 61 per cent growth compared to March 2024. Though the RX enjoyed consistent momentum, the combined sales of the NX and RX models jumped by 63 per cent over March 2024

The automaker emphasized the Lexus NX as the biggest growth driver for the quarter, posting impressive sales performance. The Lexus LM also experienced strong demand, which testified to its increased popularity. Though the RX enjoyed consistent momentum, the combined sales of the NX and RX models jumped by 63 per cent over March 2024.

Additionally, the recently opened bookings for the Lexus LX received an encouraging response. Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said that recording a stupendous 19 per cent growth in FY 2024–25 and a good beginning to 2025 with a 17 per cent first quarter growth is a reflection of the company’s dedication to offering unmatched luxury and outstanding guest experiences.

Lexus LX500d: Specs, features and price

Earlier in March, the company launched its flagship SUV the 2025 Lexus LX 500d at a price of ₹3 crore, while the LX 500d Overtrail has a price tag of ₹3.12 crore. The prices for all of them are ex-showroom. The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is the sole diesel product in the brand's range. The vehicle is powered by the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine calibrating to 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 700 Nm at 1,600-2,600 rpm mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV also comes with a four-wheel drive system along with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension.

The feature upgrades on the 2025 Lexus LX 500d are more detailed. This includes the new Lexus Safety System +3.0 package that adds Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which include pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blindspot monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Assist, auto high beam and more.

The carmaker has also added the new Lexus Connect Technology that has been specifically designed in accordance with local conditions and incorporates SOS call reminders and roadside care, remote functions for lock/unlock, start/stop, power window, immobilisation, and much more. Included is find my car, vehicle location, theft warning, vehicle health report with the latest update. Cabin configuration is the same but Lexus has added a front row seat massager for yet another better level of comfort.