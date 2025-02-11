Looking for a safe car? Here are some options under 10 lakh that you can consider

The safety rating of a vehicle has emerged as a key talking point for buyers before they finalise the model they would buy. If you too are considering buying a car priced under ₹10 lakh then this guide is perfect for you. Listed below are the safest cars in India according to the BCNAP crash test ratings under a budget of ₹10 lakh: There are multiple five-star rated cars available in the ₹ 10 lakh range in Inda.(BNCAP)

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO scored a perfect five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The sub-compact SUV starts at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets five stars for both adult and child occupants tests. Mahindra has added safety features such as 6 airbags, ISOFIX seat anchors, ESP and rear disc brakes as part of the standard fitment. Other features in the Level 2 ADAS suite of the car such as electronic parking brake, hill hold assist and blind-spot monitors are offered on the higher trim levels.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO scored 29.36 marks out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test and 43 out of 49 marks in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) test.

Tata Curvv

One of the few cars in the affordable coupe-SUV segment the Tata Curvv launched at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata, also a steel manufacturer, is well known for the build quality of its cars and it did not disappoint with the Curvv. Scoring a five-star rating in the adult as well as the child occupant crash tests, ICE-version Tata Curvv gets safety features like ABD with EBD, 6 airbags and ESP as standard.

The Tata Curvv scored 29.50 out of 32 marks in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43.66 out of 49 marks for Child Occupant Protection (COP). It also achieved 22.66 points out of 24 in the dynamic tests and in the frontal offset deformable barrier test it managed 14.65 out of 16 marks.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki's first and only car to receive a perfect five-star safety rating is the Dzire. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan starts at just ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire gets 6 airbags as standard fitment, ABS with EBD and ESP with hill hold assist are also part of the overall package.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored five stars for adult occupants and four stars rating for child occupants. More specifically, in the Adult Occupant Protection test the Dzire got 31.24 out of 34 marks and 39.20 out of 42 marks in the Child Occupant Protection test.

Tata Punch EV

If you're conscious about running costs and want to make the switch to electric which being protected in a cocoon of safety you could consider the Tata Punch EV which starts at ₹9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Punch EV offers a range of 265 km and 365 km on the higher variants. It gets safety features like ABS with EBD, 6 airbags and ISOFIX seat mounts as standard.

The compact SUV got 31.46 out of 32 marks for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 marks in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Punch EV scored 14.26 out of 16 marks.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, priced starting at ₹7.99 lakhs gets a futuristic design. It also scored a full 5 stars in both adult and child occupancy crash tests. Tata has provided the compact SUV with safety features which help it compete with its rivals. The Nexon gets electronic brake pre-fill, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold, immobiliser and other safety features as standard.

The compact SUV got 29.41 out of 32 marks in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43.83 out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) categories.