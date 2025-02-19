Looking to buy Hyundai Creta Electric? Here’s why you should go for the Smart (O) LR variant

The Hyundai Creta Electric has been launched with a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh and ₹23.50 lakh for the topmost variant. All prices are ex-showroom. Creta Electric is available in five major variants with two battery pack options. The smaller battery pack claimed to give a range of 390 km powered by a 42kWh battery, while another one could deliver about 473 km powered by a 51.4kWh battery pack. Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between ₹ 18 lakh and ₹ 23.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

(Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric in mind? Here's what each of the variant of the EV has to offer)

Creta Electric is available across five broad variants - the Executive, the Smart, the Smart (O), the Premium, and the Excellence. While Excellence in the Creta Electric range is the most loaded and the Executive variant is the most affordable, Smart (O) having the larger battery pack emerges to be the most value-for-money variant. Here’s why.

(Also read: Check out latest cars in India)

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR - Price and Features

The Creta Electric Smart (O) serves as the entry-level option for the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack, and it is also available with a smaller 42 kWh battery. The price of the Smart (O) equipped with the 42 kWh battery is set at ₹19.50 lakh ex-showroom, while the model featuring the 51.4 kWh battery retails at ₹21.50 lakh. In terms of features, this variant includes a rear window sunshade, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Moreover, it offers T rear LED reading lights and a panoramic sunroof that are enhancements over what is found in the standard trim level. Notably, opting for the larger battery pack introduces a battery heater as well.

(Also read: Hyundai Creta EV drive review: K-Pop blockbuster now sings electric song)

Although the Smart (O) LR costs roughly ₹1.5 lakh more than the Premium variant—which offers additional features—the advantage lies in its significantly greater driving range compared to that variant's claimed range of only 390 km from its smaller 42 kWh battery. However, it's worth noting that while both models provide ample features, the Smart (O) LR lacks functionalities such as vehicle-to-load capability and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

When evaluating against the top-tier Excellence model—which solely comes with the larger battery and has an ex-showroom price of ₹23.50 lakh—the Smart (O) LR does not include amenities like ventilated front seats or a cooled glovebox, foldable seatback tables, electrochromic interior rearview mirror with telematics switches, front parking sensors, digital key access, rain-sensing wipers, and blind spot monitoring systems. Nevertheless, purchasing the Smart (O) LR presents a cost-saving opportunity of ₹2 lakh compared to choosing the Excellence variant.