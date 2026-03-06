Mahindra BE.07 breaks cover in 2027: What we know so far

Mahindra is gearing up to expand its EV portfolio with a range of new models in the pipeline. Among the most important of the bunch is the production version of the Mahindra BE.07, internally referred to as the BO7. Initially debuted as a concept in 2022, the upcoming electric SUV will be key to the brand’s EV strategy when it reaches showrooms later this decade. Mahindra BE.07 production model is set for a 2027 launch. The electric SUV will use the INGLO EV platform and could offer 60 kWh and 70 kWh battery options.

Production version due in 2027 Mahindra has confirmed during its FY26 Q3 analyst call that the production-spec BE.07 is scheduled to arrive in the 2027 calendar year. Once introduced, it will become the second SUV in Mahindra’s BE range after the Mahindra BE 6.

Positioned between BE 6 and XEV9e The new SUV will fill the gap between the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, helping Mahindra cover a broader section of the electric SUV market. This positioning makes it an important addition to the portfolio, bridging the gap in both size and expected pricing between the two models.

Built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform Like the rest of Mahindra’s current-gen EVs, the upcoming model will be underpinned by the company’s dedicated EV architecture known as the INGLO platform. This modular platform will underpin the brand’s upcoming EVs and is designed to support different body styles, battery capacities, and powertrain configurations.

Expected battery options similar to other Mahindra EVs The production-spec BE.07 will likely share its battery configurations with other models built on the INGLO platform. Based on the company’s current offerings, the SUV is expected to be available with 60 kWh and 70 kWh battery packs. These options would place it in a similar performance and range bracket as Mahindra’s other electric SUVs.

Design will stay close to the concept Mahindra’s EV concepts generally retain the core design themes when entering production. The BE.07’s overall silhouette is largely expected to be preserved, including the sloping windscreen and prominent C-pillar design. Some elements may be revised, while the LED units are likely to be reversed. Further design details include flush door handles, aero-focused wheel covers, and cooling vents in the front bumper.