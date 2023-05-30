Mahindra brings mid-level S5 trim of Scorpio Classic. Check details

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra is introducing a new variant of the Classic edition of its Scorpio SUV. Called S5, the mid-level variant will be placed between Scorpio Classic's base S trim and the top-end S11 trim, reports said. Mahindra Scorpio Classic's all new S5 trim (Image courtesy: Mahindra)

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 trim: Upgrades

As per the reports, Mahindra has not given a lot of features or comfort additions as opposed to the S trim. The only upgrades S5 gets is 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, body-coloured plastic body claddings, roof rails, door claddings with ‘Scorpio’ branding, and side steps. Common features, on the other hand, are manual AC, rear AC vents, mid-instrument cluster, LED taillights, and side-facing bench seats for the third row.

As for comparisons to the S11 trim, S5 does not have several features that the former does.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 trim: Powertrain

Like the other two variants, S5 is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with 130 bhp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. There is, however, no automatic transmission, no AWD (all-wheel drive), and no transfer case for 4x4 functionality.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 trim: Price

While no details are available regarding its pricing, the SUV may be priced between ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The ex-showroom cost of the S variant is ₹12.99 lakh, and that for the S11 trim is ₹16.81 lakh.

