Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV: Top 5 Unique Highlights - Battery, Price, Range, Features

ByRyan Paul Massey
Updated on: Nov 28, 2025 11:55 am IST

Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV gets a new electric three-row platform. Here are its top highlights such as XEV 9S range, price and more

Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9S, a ground-up electric three-row SUV built on the company’s INGLO platform. Positioned as a large EV for families and long-distance users, the model brings several notable updates to Mahindra’s electric portfolio. Here are five key highlights:

The Mahindra XEV 9S features a dedicated electric architecture and a spacious three-row layout, marking one of the brand’s most advanced EVs yet.
1. Electric-Origin Platform With a Proper Three-Row Layout

Unlike EVs adapted from internal-combustion platforms, the XEV 9S has been developed as a dedicated electric model. This allows more efficient packaging, resulting in one of the segment’s largest cabins. Mahindra claims 4,076 litres of combined space across the first two rows, along with a 150-litre frunk and up to 527 litres of boot capacity. The third row gets a 50:50 split, while the second row slides and reclines to adapt to passenger or luggage needs.

2. Multiple Battery Options and Performance

The model is offered with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The motor's output ranges up to 282 bhp and 380 Nm, with a claimed maximum driving range of 679 km. The top-spec configuration delivers a 0 to 100 km/h time of 7.0 seconds and reaches a 202 km/h top speed, placing it among the quicker three-row electric SUVs announced for the Indian market.

VariantMotor PowerTorqueClaimed Range

0–100 km/h

(claimed)

Charging (20–80%)Ex-showroom Price
Pack One Above 59 kWh228 bhp380 Nm521 km7.9 sec20 min (140 kW DC) 19.95 lakh
Pack One Above 79 kWh282 bhp380 Nm679 km7.0 sec20 min (180 kW DC) 21.95 lakh
Pack Two Above 70 kWh241 bhp380 Nm600 km7.3 sec*20 min (160 kW DC) 24.45 lakh
Pack Two Above 79 kWh282 bhp380 Nm679 km7.0 sec20 min (180 kW DC) 25.45 lakh
Pack Three 79 kWh282 bhp380 Nm679 km7.0 sec20 min (180 kW DC) 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above 79 kWh282 bhp380 Nm679 km7.0 sec20 min (180 kW DC) 29.45 lakh

*Acceleration time is inferred based on the top-spec figure and may vary.

4. Safety and Driver Assistance Technology

The XEV 9S combines structural protection with a broad set of active safety technologies. It uses a high-stiffness body shell, seven airbags and all-wheel disc brakes with brake-by-wire functionality. The L2+ assistance suite uses five radars and a vision camera to provide support functions such as adaptive cruise, lane-keeping, and collision-mitigation interventions. The SUV also includes a driver monitoring system for fatigue alerts and Mahindra’s Secure360 Pro, which provides a live vehicle view along with recording capability, adding an extra security layer.

Additional Safety & ADAS Highlights

  • Blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • High-speed stability enabled by the INGLO platform tuning
  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with individual tyre readouts

(Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S launched in India at 19.95 lakh, new 7-seater EV with up to 679 km range)

5. Cabin Technology and Connected Features

Inside, the dashboard features three 12.3-inch displays spanning its width. The SUV supports 5G connectivity, wireless smartphone integration, cabin pre-cooling, remote commands and over 140 connected features. Entertainment is handled by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, while the BYOD interface allows personal devices to integrate more deeply with the car’s infotainment.

Features such as Camp Mode, PawPal and Keep Mode add further customisation for specific use cases. Other features include:

  • Panoramic skyroof
  • CapTouch steering and console switches
  • Built-in Amazon Alexa support
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Rear AC vents and fully automatic climate control
  • 65W fast Type-C charging ports for front and rear passengers
  • Cooled central console storage
  • Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers
  • One-touch power window for the driver
  • Pre-installed OTT, news, shopping and social media apps
  • Digital key and NFC-based access

With the introduction of the new XEV 9S, Mahindra is aiming for customers that prefer space, features, and luxury inside their electric cars. The new XEV 9S is expected to help Mahindra gain more ground in the premium EV segment.

