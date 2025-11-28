Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV: Top 5 Unique Highlights - Battery, Price, Range, Features

Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9S, a ground-up electric three-row SUV built on the company’s INGLO platform. Positioned as a large EV for families and long-distance users, the model brings several notable updates to Mahindra’s electric portfolio. Here are five key highlights: The Mahindra XEV 9S features a dedicated electric architecture and a spacious three-row layout, marking one of the brand’s most advanced EVs yet.

1. Electric-Origin Platform With a Proper Three-Row Layout

Unlike EVs adapted from internal-combustion platforms, the XEV 9S has been developed as a dedicated electric model. This allows more efficient packaging, resulting in one of the segment’s largest cabins. Mahindra claims 4,076 litres of combined space across the first two rows, along with a 150-litre frunk and up to 527 litres of boot capacity. The third row gets a 50:50 split, while the second row slides and reclines to adapt to passenger or luggage needs.

2. Multiple Battery Options and Performance

The model is offered with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The motor's output ranges up to 282 bhp and 380 Nm, with a claimed maximum driving range of 679 km. The top-spec configuration delivers a 0 to 100 km/h time of 7.0 seconds and reaches a 202 km/h top speed, placing it among the quicker three-row electric SUVs announced for the Indian market.

Variant Motor Power Torque Claimed Range 0–100 km/h (claimed) Charging (20–80%) Ex-showroom Price Pack One Above 59 kWh 228 bhp 380 Nm 521 km 7.9 sec 20 min (140 kW DC) ₹ 19.95 lakh Pack One Above 79 kWh 282 bhp 380 Nm 679 km 7.0 sec 20 min (180 kW DC) ₹ 21.95 lakh Pack Two Above 70 kWh 241 bhp 380 Nm 600 km 7.3 sec* 20 min (160 kW DC) ₹ 24.45 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh 282 bhp 380 Nm 679 km 7.0 sec 20 min (180 kW DC) ₹ 25.45 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh 282 bhp 380 Nm 679 km 7.0 sec 20 min (180 kW DC) ₹ 27.35 lakh Pack Three Above 79 kWh 282 bhp 380 Nm 679 km 7.0 sec 20 min (180 kW DC) ₹ 29.45 lakh *Acceleration time is inferred based on the top-spec figure and may vary. View All Prev Next

4. Safety and Driver Assistance Technology

The XEV 9S combines structural protection with a broad set of active safety technologies. It uses a high-stiffness body shell, seven airbags and all-wheel disc brakes with brake-by-wire functionality. The L2+ assistance suite uses five radars and a vision camera to provide support functions such as adaptive cruise, lane-keeping, and collision-mitigation interventions. The SUV also includes a driver monitoring system for fatigue alerts and Mahindra’s Secure360 Pro, which provides a live vehicle view along with recording capability, adding an extra security layer.

Additional Safety & ADAS Highlights

Blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

High-speed stability enabled by the INGLO platform tuning

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with individual tyre readouts

5. Cabin Technology and Connected Features

Inside, the dashboard features three 12.3-inch displays spanning its width. The SUV supports 5G connectivity, wireless smartphone integration, cabin pre-cooling, remote commands and over 140 connected features. Entertainment is handled by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, while the BYOD interface allows personal devices to integrate more deeply with the car’s infotainment.

Features such as Camp Mode, PawPal and Keep Mode add further customisation for specific use cases. Other features include:

Panoramic skyroof

CapTouch steering and console switches

Built-in Amazon Alexa support

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear AC vents and fully automatic climate control

65W fast Type-C charging ports for front and rear passengers

Cooled central console storage

Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers

One-touch power window for the driver

Pre-installed OTT, news, shopping and social media apps

Digital key and NFC-based access

With the introduction of the new XEV 9S, Mahindra is aiming for customers that prefer space, features, and luxury inside their electric cars. The new XEV 9S is expected to help Mahindra gain more ground in the premium EV segment.