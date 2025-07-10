Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX starts reaching dealerships

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX is available in three trim choices.

Mahindra launched the new RevX variant in the XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV range. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX is priced between 8.94 lakh and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in three different trim choices - RevX M, RevX M (O) and RevX A. Now, the SUV has started reaching dealerships.

The RevX M and RevX M(O) come available with a petrol engine and are based on the 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, and are positioned below the MX2 Pro and MX3 trims. On the other hand, the RevX A draws power from the 1.2-litre TGDi engine. It is positioned between the AX5 and AX7 trims. The RevX A offers more features without stretching into the upper end of the pricing spectrum. Transmission choices for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The top-spec trim RevX A gets a new dual-tone black and white interior theme, panoramic sunroof, 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, bi-LED projector headlamps, dual 10.25-inch screens including instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connectivity as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, there is dual-zone climate control, rear wiper and washer, and a rear defogger, among other features. Standard safety features include six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX mounts, among others. The RevX M(O) gets a single-pane sunroof, electronically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows with one-touch down for the driver, and a rear armrest with cupholders.

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive segments in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Mahindra XUV 3XO is a key player in this space. Now, with the new variants of the SUV, the OEM is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the market pie in this space. The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX comes as a key part of that strategy.

 

