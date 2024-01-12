Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at ₹15.49 lakh. Check variants, features
The car is an updated version of XUV400, Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUV.
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched XUV400 Pro, an updated version of XUV400, the homegrown carmaker's electric SUV. The model's starting price is ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Buyers must, however, note that these rates are introductory, and applicable only to deliveries made till May 31.
Variants and price
Mahindra is offering XUV400 Pro in two variants: AC Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC charger) and EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger; 39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger). These are priced at ₹15.49 lakh, ₹16.74 lakh, and ₹17.49 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom).
Bookings and deliveries
Bookings for the e-SUV are open and can be made at a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries, meanwhile, will commence on February 1.
Features
The cabin gets a new touchscreen infotainment system (with Android CarPlay and Apple CarPlay support) and digital instrument cluster, both of which measure 26.04 cm. Also, there are more than 50 connected features (including AdrenoX connected car technology), dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and, for mobile charging, there is a wireless charger and a rear USB port.
Colours
There is a new exterior colour called Nebula Blue, while the interior is finished in a dual-tone theme of light grey and black. The seats are wrapped in a natural grain, perforated leatherette with stitching.