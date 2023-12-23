Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be called ‘Armada’? SUV could get one of these names

‘Armada,’ a nameplate under which Mahindra & Mahindra sold a vehicle from 1993 to 2001, could be making a comeback. This is because ‘Armada’ is among as many as seven names for which trademarks have been filed by the homegrown automaker for its upcoming 7-door Thar SUV. Mahindra 'Armada' will be given some cosmetic changes over the 3-door Thar.

The six other names for which Mahindra & Mahindra has filed trademarks are ‘Centurion,’ ‘Cult,’ ‘Gladius,’ ‘Rex,’ ‘Roxx,’ and ‘Savannah.’ However, as nothing is confirmed as of now, there is a possibility that these names could be used for some variants or adventure packs.

The erstwhile Armada, which was succeeded by Bolero in the company's lineup, was just like a premium 5-door version of the Jeep SUVs that were on sale at the time. Mahindra & Mahindra positioned it above the Commander and below Armada Grand.

What do we know about the 5-door Thar?

As per HT Auto, the 5-door model, when compared to its 3-door counterpart, is likely to get a few cosmetic changes. These could be a slightly-tweaked grille, different LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), a new set of alloy wheels, longer wheelbase, taillamps with a new design, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, refreshed upholstery, and more.

On the powertrain front, it will get the same set of engines – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel one. These will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

The off-roader is likely to launch sometime next year.