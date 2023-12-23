close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be called ‘Armada’? SUV could get one of these names

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be called ‘Armada’? SUV could get one of these names

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 23, 2023 10:21 AM IST

From 1993 to 2001 too, the homegrown carmaker used to sell a vehicle under the ‘Armada’ nameplate.

‘Armada,’ a nameplate under which Mahindra & Mahindra sold a vehicle from 1993 to 2001, could be making a comeback. This is because ‘Armada’ is among as many as seven names for which trademarks have been filed by the homegrown automaker for its upcoming 7-door Thar SUV.

Mahindra 'Armada' will be given some cosmetic changes over the 3-door Thar.
Mahindra 'Armada' will be given some cosmetic changes over the 3-door Thar.

The six other names for which Mahindra & Mahindra has filed trademarks are ‘Centurion,’ ‘Cult,’ ‘Gladius,’ ‘Rex,’ ‘Roxx,’ and ‘Savannah.’ However, as nothing is confirmed as of now, there is a possibility that these names could be used for some variants or adventure packs.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The erstwhile Armada, which was succeeded by Bolero in the company's lineup, was just like a premium 5-door version of the Jeep SUVs that were on sale at the time. Mahindra & Mahindra positioned it above the Commander and below Armada Grand.

What do we know about the 5-door Thar?

As per HT Auto, the 5-door model, when compared to its 3-door counterpart, is likely to get a few cosmetic changes. These could be a slightly-tweaked grille, different LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), a new set of alloy wheels, longer wheelbase, taillamps with a new design, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, refreshed upholstery, and more.

On the powertrain front, it will get the same set of engines – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel one. These will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

The off-roader is likely to launch sometime next year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out