Mahindra's Thar.e electric SUV makes global debut

Mahindra Automotive has introduced Thar.e, an electric version of its Thar off-roader SUV. The vehicle made its global debut on Tuesday – India's 77th Independence Day – at a company event in Cape Town, South Africa. Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.

“Throw out the rule books. Introducing the THAR.e a legend reborn with an electric vision,” the automaker wrote in a post on X, the former Twitter.

Thar.e: Platform

The company noted that the e-SUV is based on the INGLO-P1 platform, which offers improved range with an expanded battery capacity and lower bodyweight of the vehicle. The model's wheel base, meanwhile, ranges from 2776mm and 2976mm, while ground clearance is around 300mm.

Thar.e: Looks and design

According to Hindustan Times Auto, the electric Thar is ‘radically different’ from the standard models sold in India. For example, the LED headlights at the front now sport a new ‘square’ design, with the placement of the LED bars on the grille giving an impression of Mahindra Automotive's signature slats.

Also, there is a ‘Thar.e’ badging on the black closed-out grille, as well as a chunky bumper at the front.

Thar.e: Battery and features

The manufacturer is yet to give details of the size of the battery. On the feature front, meanwhile, the vehicle has been equipped with cabin features such as 75 sounds right from opening the door to different ride modes (to be developed by AR Rahman), a water hose to clean the insides after off-roading, a dashboard with ‘minimalistic’ design, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, a new steering wheel, and more.

Thar.e: Launch

While Mahindra Automotive has not given any timeline for the launch, the e-SUV is expected to enter production sometime in 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail