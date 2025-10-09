Top 5 hatchbacks that are now cheaper post GST cut

The Indian automobile market received a pleasant surprise with the rollout of GST 2.0 in September 2025. The revised Goods and Services Tax framework introduced significant changes in vehicle taxation, simplifying the slabs and removing certain cesses that previously inflated car prices. Under this new structure, small cars — particularly hatchbacks under 4 metres in length and with engines up to 1,200 cc for petrol and 1,500 cc for diesel — now fall under a lower 18% GST slab. Earlier, these models attracted a combined tax rate of around 29–31% (including compensation cess). This reduction has led to a noticeable drop in ex-showroom prices across several popular hatchbacks in India. Here are five hatchbacks that became cheaper after GST 2.0 came into effect. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Check Offers Check Offers The Hyundai i20 is currently one of the best hatchbacks that a person can buy in the Indian market.

Top 5 hatchbacks to buy after GST cut Model Starting ex-showroom price Price drop Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 ₹ 3.70 lakh ₹ 1.08 lakh Maruti Suzuki WagonR ₹ 4.99 lakh ₹ 80,000 Tata Tiago ₹ 4.57 lakh ₹ 75,000 Hyundai Grand i10 ₹ 5.47 lakh ₹ 74,000 Hyundai i20 ₹ 6.87 lakh ₹ 97,000

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 - ₹ 3.70 lakh ex-showroom onwards

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available with just one engine option.

India’s favourite entry-level hatchback, the Maruti Alto K10, saw one of the steepest price cuts following GST 2.0. The car’s compact size and small 1.0-litre petrol engine perfectly align with the government’s new definition of a “small car.” Depending on the variant, prices have dropped by up to ₹1.08 lakh, making it even more appealing for first-time buyers.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - ₹ 4.99 lakh ex-showroom onwards

Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India.

The tallboy Wagon R also benefits from the revised GST rate. With its 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, the model qualifies for the 18% tax slab. Post-GST 2.0, several variants have become cheaper by up to ₹80,000, further strengthening its position as a family-friendly and budget-friendly hatchback.

3. Tata Tiago - ₹ 4.57 lakh ex-showroom onwards

Tata Tiago is one handsome looking hatchback. It is also available in funky colours.

Tata Motors’ popular hatchback, the Tiago, has also received a substantial price drop of around ₹75,000. Known for its solid build quality and safety features, the Tiago now becomes an even stronger in the hatchback segment. The updated pricing may also boost Tata’s sales in the small car category this festive season.

4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - ₹ 5.47 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Hyundai Grand i10 is the most affordable car in the brand's portfolio.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, one of the most feature-rich hatchbacks in its class, has seen its ex-showroom prices fall by ₹74,000. The price reduction applies across multiple petrol and CNG variants, making it a great value proposition for urban commuters seeking comfort and style without stretching their budget.

5. Hyundai i20 - ₹ 6.87 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The i20 is one smart looking premium hatchback that offers plenty of space and high quality interior.

Although positioned slightly higher in the hatchback segment, select variants of the Hyundai i20 that meet the small car criteria have become more affordable too. Thanks to GST 2.0, prices for some trims have dropped by as much as ₹97,000, giving buyers of premium hatchbacks a reason to celebrate. It continues to be one of the best premium hatchbacks that a person can buy in the Indian market.