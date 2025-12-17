Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Which Makes More Sense to Buy?

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has long been the default choice for multiple Indian users, including fleet owners and larger families looking for a comfortable, reliable and reasonably priced seven-seater. With CNG pricing coming closer than ever to the price of petrol, many buyers have a hard time deciding between the Ertiga’s petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions. On paper, both look similar. In real life, the choice depends on how and how much you drive. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Check Offers Check Offers The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga serves Indian families and fleet owners, offering both petrol and CNG options.

Here’s a closer look at where each version stands, and which one makes more sense for you in 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Price Difference

The Ertiga petrol range currently starts at around ₹8.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹12.9 lakh for the fully loaded ZXi Plus variant. Buyers also get the option of a 6-speed automatic, which makes the petrol Ertiga particularly convenient for city use.

The Ertiga CNG, on the other hand, is offered only in VXi and ZXi trims and is priced between ₹10.7 lakh and ₹11.8 lakh (ex-showroom). That means the CNG version commands a premium of roughly ₹90,000 to ₹1 lakh over the equivalent petrol manual.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Full Price List

Trim Price (ex-showroom) Transmission LXI Smart Hybrid Rs. 8.80 lakh Manual VXI Smart Hybrid Rs. 9.85 lakh Manual VXI CNG Rs. 10.76 lakh Manual ZXI Smart Hybrid Rs. 10.91 lakh Manual VXI Smart Hybrid Rs. 11.20 lakh Automatic ZXI+ Smart Hybrid Rs. 11.59 lakh Manual ZXI CNG Rs. 11.82 lakh Manual ZXI Smart Hybrid Rs. 12.26 lakh Automatic ZXI+ Smart Hybrid Rs. 12.94 lakh Automatic

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Engine & Performance

Both versions use Maruti Suzuki’s familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Petrol version: Produces about 101 bhp and 138 Nm, offering smooth acceleration and better performance when the car is fully loaded.

CNG version: Power drops to about 87 bhp with 122 Nm, which is noticeable during overtakes, highway driving or steep climbs.

In daily city use, the CNG Ertiga feels perfectly manageable. However, if you frequently travel with all seven seats occupied or do a lot of highway runs, the petrol version feels more relaxed and less strained.

Also worth noting: CNG is available only in manual transmission, while petrol buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Fuel Efficiency & Running Costs

On paper, the Ertiga delivers:

Petrol: Around 20.5 km/l

CNG: Around 26.1 km/kg

This translates to an approximate running cost of:

₹ 4.5– ₹ 5 per km for petrol

₹ 3– ₹ 3.5 per km for CNG



For high-mileage users, the savings are significant. With over 15,000–20,000 km of running in a year, the CNG premium can be recovered in a few years.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Features & Practicality

In terms of features, there’s little to separate the two. Both versions offer:

Touchscreen infotainment

Six airbags as standard

Comfortable second-row seating

Flexible third-row usability

The only real compromise with CNG is boot space, as the gas cylinder eats into luggage capacity. For daily use, it’s manageable, but on longer trips, petrol offers more flexibility.

So, Which Ertiga Should You Buy?

If your usage is high and predictable, especially in the city, the Ertiga CNG makes strong financial sense. Lower running costs, factory-fitted safety and Maruti’s widespread service network make it ideal for large families, office commuters and even commercial use.

However, if your driving is mixed, involves fewer highway trips, or you value refinement and convenience, the petrol Ertiga, especially the automatic, is the better choice for city traffic, making it easier to live with in crowded metros.