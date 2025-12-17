Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Which Makes More Sense to Buy?

ByRyan Paul Massey
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 12:14 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga is a seven-seater with petrol and CNG variants. The petrol model suits mixed driving, while the CNG version offers lower running costs.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has long been the default choice for multiple Indian users, including fleet owners and larger families looking for a comfortable, reliable and reasonably priced seven-seater. With CNG pricing coming closer than ever to the price of petrol, many buyers have a hard time deciding between the Ertiga’s petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions. On paper, both look similar. In real life, the choice depends on how and how much you drive.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga serves Indian families and fleet owners, offering both petrol and CNG options.
Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga serves Indian families and fleet owners, offering both petrol and CNG options.

Here’s a closer look at where each version stands, and which one makes more sense for you in 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Price Difference

The Ertiga petrol range currently starts at around 8.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 12.9 lakh for the fully loaded ZXi Plus variant. Buyers also get the option of a 6-speed automatic, which makes the petrol Ertiga particularly convenient for city use.

The Ertiga CNG, on the other hand, is offered only in VXi and ZXi trims and is priced between 10.7 lakh and 11.8 lakh (ex-showroom). That means the CNG version commands a premium of roughly 90,000 to 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol manual.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Full Price List

Trim

Price (ex-showroom)

Transmission

LXI Smart Hybrid

Rs. 8.80 lakh

Manual

VXI Smart Hybrid

Rs. 9.85 lakh

Manual

VXI CNG

Rs. 10.76 lakh

Manual

ZXI Smart Hybrid

Rs. 10.91 lakh

Manual

VXI Smart Hybrid

Rs. 11.20 lakh

Automatic

ZXI+ Smart Hybrid

Rs. 11.59 lakh

Manual

ZXI CNG

Rs. 11.82 lakh

Manual

ZXI Smart Hybrid

Rs. 12.26 lakh

Automatic

ZXI+ Smart Hybrid

Rs. 12.94 lakh

Automatic

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Engine & Performance

Both versions use Maruti Suzuki’s familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

  • Petrol version: Produces about 101 bhp and 138 Nm, offering smooth acceleration and better performance when the car is fully loaded.
  • CNG version: Power drops to about 87 bhp with 122 Nm, which is noticeable during overtakes, highway driving or steep climbs.

In daily city use, the CNG Ertiga feels perfectly manageable. However, if you frequently travel with all seven seats occupied or do a lot of highway runs, the petrol version feels more relaxed and less strained.

Also worth noting: CNG is available only in manual transmission, while petrol buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission.

Also watch: Toyota Rumion: Should you pick this MPV over Maruti Ertiga?

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Fuel Efficiency & Running Costs

On paper, the Ertiga delivers:

  • Petrol: Around 20.5 km/l
  • CNG: Around 26.1 km/kg

This translates to an approximate running cost of:

  • 4.5– 5 per km for petrol
  • 3– 3.5 per km for CNG

For high-mileage users, the savings are significant. With over 15,000–20,000 km of running in a year, the CNG premium can be recovered in a few years.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Sees New EV Lifting Green-Car Share of India Sales to 45%)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Features & Practicality

In terms of features, there’s little to separate the two. Both versions offer:

  • Touchscreen infotainment
  • Six airbags as standard
  • Comfortable second-row seating
  • Flexible third-row usability

The only real compromise with CNG is boot space, as the gas cylinder eats into luggage capacity. For daily use, it’s manageable, but on longer trips, petrol offers more flexibility.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki to localise EV components in the next few years)

So, Which Ertiga Should You Buy?

If your usage is high and predictable, especially in the city, the Ertiga CNG makes strong financial sense. Lower running costs, factory-fitted safety and Maruti’s widespread service network make it ideal for large families, office commuters and even commercial use.

However, if your driving is mixed, involves fewer highway trips, or you value refinement and convenience, the petrol Ertiga, especially the automatic, is the better choice for city traffic, making it easier to live with in crowded metros.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Which Makes More Sense to Buy?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On