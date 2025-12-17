Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Which Makes More Sense to Buy?
Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga is a seven-seater with petrol and CNG variants. The petrol model suits mixed driving, while the CNG version offers lower running costs.
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has long been the default choice for multiple Indian users, including fleet owners and larger families looking for a comfortable, reliable and reasonably priced seven-seater. With CNG pricing coming closer than ever to the price of petrol, many buyers have a hard time deciding between the Ertiga’s petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions. On paper, both look similar. In real life, the choice depends on how and how much you drive.
Here’s a closer look at where each version stands, and which one makes more sense for you in 2025:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Price Difference
The Ertiga petrol range currently starts at around ₹8.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹12.9 lakh for the fully loaded ZXi Plus variant. Buyers also get the option of a 6-speed automatic, which makes the petrol Ertiga particularly convenient for city use.
The Ertiga CNG, on the other hand, is offered only in VXi and ZXi trims and is priced between ₹10.7 lakh and ₹11.8 lakh (ex-showroom). That means the CNG version commands a premium of roughly ₹90,000 to ₹1 lakh over the equivalent petrol manual.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Full Price List
Trim
Price (ex-showroom)
Transmission
LXI Smart Hybrid
Rs. 8.80 lakh
Manual
VXI Smart Hybrid
Rs. 9.85 lakh
Manual
VXI CNG
Rs. 10.76 lakh
Manual
ZXI Smart Hybrid
Rs. 10.91 lakh
Manual
VXI Smart Hybrid
Rs. 11.20 lakh
Automatic
ZXI+ Smart Hybrid
Rs. 11.59 lakh
Manual
ZXI CNG
Rs. 11.82 lakh
Manual
ZXI Smart Hybrid
Rs. 12.26 lakh
Automatic
ZXI+ Smart Hybrid
Rs. 12.94 lakh
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Engine & Performance
Both versions use Maruti Suzuki’s familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
- Petrol version: Produces about 101 bhp and 138 Nm, offering smooth acceleration and better performance when the car is fully loaded.
- CNG version: Power drops to about 87 bhp with 122 Nm, which is noticeable during overtakes, highway driving or steep climbs.
In daily city use, the CNG Ertiga feels perfectly manageable. However, if you frequently travel with all seven seats occupied or do a lot of highway runs, the petrol version feels more relaxed and less strained.
Also worth noting: CNG is available only in manual transmission, while petrol buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Fuel Efficiency & Running Costs
On paper, the Ertiga delivers:
- Petrol: Around 20.5 km/l
- CNG: Around 26.1 km/kg
This translates to an approximate running cost of:
- ₹4.5– ₹5 per km for petrol
- ₹3– ₹3.5 per km for CNG
For high-mileage users, the savings are significant. With over 15,000–20,000 km of running in a year, the CNG premium can be recovered in a few years.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol vs CNG: Features & Practicality
In terms of features, there’s little to separate the two. Both versions offer:
- Touchscreen infotainment
- Six airbags as standard
- Comfortable second-row seating
- Flexible third-row usability
The only real compromise with CNG is boot space, as the gas cylinder eats into luggage capacity. For daily use, it’s manageable, but on longer trips, petrol offers more flexibility.
So, Which Ertiga Should You Buy?
If your usage is high and predictable, especially in the city, the Ertiga CNG makes strong financial sense. Lower running costs, factory-fitted safety and Maruti’s widespread service network make it ideal for large families, office commuters and even commercial use.
However, if your driving is mixed, involves fewer highway trips, or you value refinement and convenience, the petrol Ertiga, especially the automatic, is the better choice for city traffic, making it easier to live with in crowded metros.