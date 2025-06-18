Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retains top-selling MPV spot in May 2025. Here’s how other models in this segment performed

The MPV segment in India has witnessed steady sales in May 2025, owing to the increasing consumer preference for utility vehicles. While SUVs dominate the overall passenger vehicle sales chart, the MPVs, too, are finding a firmly increasing footprint. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to be the top-selling model in this segment, followed by Toyota Innova and Kia Carens in the second and third positions. View Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Check Offers Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retained the top spot of the Indian MPV sales chart in May 2025, followed by Toyota Innova and Kia Carens.

Here is a quick look at how the MPVs recorded sales numbers in May 2025.

The bestselling MPV in India, owing to its popularity in both private buyers and fleet segments, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registered 16,140 units last month, recording a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over 13,893 units sold in May last year. In April this year, the MPV sold 15,780 units, which resulted in the model recording two per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth last month.

Toyota Innova (Hycross + Crysta)

The Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta are also widely sold in both private and fleet segments. Combined, the two MPVs sold 8,882 units last month, up from 7,699 units sold in April this year and 8,548 units in May last year. This translated to a 15 per cent MoM sales growth for the Toyota Innova badged models, while YoY sales grew four per cent. The Toyota Innova badged MPVs have recorded the highest increase in monthly sales in May 2025.

At the third position in the chart was Kia Carens, which registered 4,524 units last month, down from 5,259 units sold in April this year and 5,316 units recorded in May 2024. This meant, Kia Carens registered a 14 per cent MoM sales decline and a 15 per cent YoY sales slump in May this year.

Maruti Suzuki XL6, the upmarket iteration of the Ertiga, sold through the Nexa premium retail network, sold 3,507 units last month. This was 15 per cent down from 4,140 the MPV sold in April 2025, while its YoY sales grew by eight per cent from 3,241 units recorded in May 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the other model in this segment. It sold 223 units last month, marginally up from 201 units sold in the previous month. This translated to 11 per cent MoM growth for the model. The Invicto's YoY sales grew by 16 per cent last month, up from 193 units recorded in the same month a year ago.