Sun, Jan 11, 2026
Maruti announces January discounts of up to 1.30 lakh on Grand Vitara, Baleno, and Fronx

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 11, 2026 05:46 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki announces January 2026 discounts on its NEXA range. Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate offers.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new set of discounts and offers on its NEXA lineup for January 2026, covering the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny and Invicto. The benefits are spread across cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate offers, with the exact amount varying by variant and powertrain. This month reflects a bigger number of exchange- and scrappage-linked savings.

Maruti Suzuki's premium retail channel, Nexa has completed 10 years in the market with total sales of over 32 lakh cars till date
Across the lineup, total benefits range from around 20,000 on select entry-level variants to well over 1 lakh on strong-hybrid SUVs and premium models. Turbo-petrol and hybrid offerings, in particular, see stronger incentives aimed at maintaining demand.

Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis remains one of the most affordable fun to drive cars in the market currently
VariantConsumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
All Variants — MT 10,000 15,000 30,000 40,000
All Variants — AGS 15,000 15,000 30,000 5,000 45,000

The Ignis offers a mix of cash and exchange-led benefits in January. Manual variants get modest cash support paired with exchange and scrappage incentives, while AGS trims receive a slightly higher upfront benefit, making them more attractive for urban buyers. Eligible customers can further improve the deal with an additional corporate bonus.

Baleno

Variant Consumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
Sigma MT (P) 10,000 15,000 25,000 5,000 40,000
All Except Sigma MT (P) 10,000 15,000 25,000 5,000 40,000
All Variants — AGS 15,000 15,000 25,000 5,000 45,000
All Variants — CNG 10,000 15,000 25,000 5,000 40,000

Offers on the Baleno are evenly spread across petrol, AGS and CNG versions. Entry-level trims get a combination of consumer, exchange and scrappage benefits, while higher variants follow a similar structure. AGS variants enjoy marginally higher cash support, keeping the overall savings competitive across the range.

Ciaz

Variant Consumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
All Variants 10,000 25,000 30,000 5,000 40,000

All Ciaz variants qualify for a mix of consumer discount, exchange bonus and scrappage incentive, with an added corporate benefit where applicable, making the sedan particularly appealing for buyers upgrading from an older car.

Fronx

The Fronx sees a clear difference in incentives between turbo-petrol and non-turbo variants, with higher benefits reserved for turbo trims.
VariantConsumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotalBenefit
All Turbo 1.0L 10,000 10,000 15,000 5,000 30,000
All Non-Turbo 1.2L — MT 10,000 15,000 5,000 20,000
All Variants — AGS 10,000 15,000 5,000 20,000
All Variants — CNG 10,000 15,000 5,000 20,000

The Fronx sees a clear split in benefits between turbo and non-turbo versions. Turbo-petrol variants receive a balanced mix of cash, exchange and scrappage support, while the 1.2-litre petrol and CNG trims lean more towards exchange-focused offers, keeping overall savings relatively lower but still relevant.

Grand Vitara

Variant Consumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
Sigma MT (P) 25,000 30,000 35,000 10,000 70,000
Delta/Zeta/Alpha — MT/AT 25,000 30,000 45,000 10,000 80,000
All Strong Hybrid 50,000 50,000 65,000 10,000 1,25,000
Delta/Zeta — CNG 20,000 35,000 10,000 45,000

The Grand Vitara stands out with some of the highest benefits in the NEXA portfolio. Strong-hybrid variants attract substantial combined savings through cash, exchange, scrappage and corporate offers. Petrol variants also see meaningful benefits, with higher trims enjoying stronger incentives than the base models.

XL6

VariantConsumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
Petrol — MT/AT 20,000 25,000 10,000 35,000
CNG 20,000 25,000 10,000 35,000

For the XL6, January’s offers focus on exchange and scrappage-led benefits, supplemented by corporate add-ons. Both petrol and CNG variants follow a similar pattern, aimed at buyers looking to upgrade into a premium MPV.

Jimny

VariantConsumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
All Variants 25,000 25,000

The Jimny follows a simpler scheme with a flat consumer discount across variants. While exchange or scrappage benefits are not included in the breakup, the straightforward price reduction improves its overall value proposition.

Invicto

Premium MPV buyers can access significant January 2026 savings on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto through high exchange- and scrappage-linked offers.
Variant Consumer OfferExchange BonusScrappage BonusCorporate OfferTotal Benefit
All Variants 1,00,000 1,15,000 15,000 1,30,000

At the top end, the Invicto receives some of the largest benefits this month. High exchange and scrappage incentives, combined with a corporate offer, translate into significant overall savings, making it one of the most heavily discounted models in the NEXA lineup for January 2026.

News / Car and Bike / Maruti announces January discounts of up to 1.30 lakh on Grand Vitara, Baleno, and Fronx
