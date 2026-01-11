Maruti announces January discounts of up to ₹1.30 lakh on Grand Vitara, Baleno, and Fronx
Maruti Suzuki announces January 2026 discounts on its NEXA range. Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate offers.
Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new set of discounts and offers on its NEXA lineup for January 2026, covering the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny and Invicto. The benefits are spread across cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate offers, with the exact amount varying by variant and powertrain. This month reflects a bigger number of exchange- and scrappage-linked savings.
Across the lineup, total benefits range from around ₹20,000 on select entry-level variants to well over ₹1 lakh on strong-hybrid SUVs and premium models. Turbo-petrol and hybrid offerings, in particular, see stronger incentives aimed at maintaining demand.
Ignis
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|All Variants — MT
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹30,000
|—
|₹40,000
|All Variants — AGS
|₹15,000
|₹15,000
|₹30,000
|₹5,000
|₹45,000
The Ignis offers a mix of cash and exchange-led benefits in January. Manual variants get modest cash support paired with exchange and scrappage incentives, while AGS trims receive a slightly higher upfront benefit, making them more attractive for urban buyers. Eligible customers can further improve the deal with an additional corporate bonus.
Baleno
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|Sigma MT (P)
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹25,000
|₹5,000
|₹40,000
|All Except Sigma MT (P)
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹25,000
|₹5,000
|₹40,000
|All Variants — AGS
|₹15,000
|₹15,000
|₹25,000
|₹5,000
|₹45,000
|All Variants — CNG
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹25,000
|₹5,000
|₹40,000
Offers on the Baleno are evenly spread across petrol, AGS and CNG versions. Entry-level trims get a combination of consumer, exchange and scrappage benefits, while higher variants follow a similar structure. AGS variants enjoy marginally higher cash support, keeping the overall savings competitive across the range.
Ciaz
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|All Variants
|₹10,000
|₹25,000
|₹30,000
|₹5,000
|₹40,000
All Ciaz variants qualify for a mix of consumer discount, exchange bonus and scrappage incentive, with an added corporate benefit where applicable, making the sedan particularly appealing for buyers upgrading from an older car.
Fronx
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|TotalBenefit
|All Turbo 1.0L
|₹10,000
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹5,000
|₹30,000
|All Non-Turbo 1.2L — MT
|—
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹5,000
|₹20,000
|All Variants — AGS
|—
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹5,000
|₹20,000
|All Variants — CNG
|—
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹5,000
|₹20,000
The Fronx sees a clear split in benefits between turbo and non-turbo versions. Turbo-petrol variants receive a balanced mix of cash, exchange and scrappage support, while the 1.2-litre petrol and CNG trims lean more towards exchange-focused offers, keeping overall savings relatively lower but still relevant.
Grand Vitara
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|Sigma MT (P)
|₹25,000
|₹30,000
|₹35,000
|₹10,000
|₹70,000
|Delta/Zeta/Alpha — MT/AT
|₹25,000
|₹30,000
|₹45,000
|₹10,000
|₹80,000
|All Strong Hybrid
|₹50,000
|₹50,000
|₹65,000
|₹10,000
|₹1,25,000
|Delta/Zeta — CNG
|—
|₹20,000
|₹35,000
|₹10,000
|₹45,000
The Grand Vitara stands out with some of the highest benefits in the NEXA portfolio. Strong-hybrid variants attract substantial combined savings through cash, exchange, scrappage and corporate offers. Petrol variants also see meaningful benefits, with higher trims enjoying stronger incentives than the base models.
XL6
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|Petrol — MT/AT
|—
|₹20,000
|₹25,000
|₹10,000
|₹35,000
|CNG
|—
|₹20,000
|₹25,000
|₹10,000
|₹35,000
For the XL6, January’s offers focus on exchange and scrappage-led benefits, supplemented by corporate add-ons. Both petrol and CNG variants follow a similar pattern, aimed at buyers looking to upgrade into a premium MPV.
Jimny
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|All Variants
|₹25,000
|—
|—
|—
|₹25,000
The Jimny follows a simpler scheme with a flat consumer discount across variants. While exchange or scrappage benefits are not included in the breakup, the straightforward price reduction improves its overall value proposition.
Invicto
|Variant
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Scrappage Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total Benefit
|All Variants
|—
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,15,000
|₹15,000
|₹1,30,000
At the top end, the Invicto receives some of the largest benefits this month. High exchange and scrappage incentives, combined with a corporate offer, translate into significant overall savings, making it one of the most heavily discounted models in the NEXA lineup for January 2026.