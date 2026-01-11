Maruti announces January discounts of up to 1.30 lakh on Grand Vitara, Baleno, and Fronx

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new set of discounts and offers on its NEXA lineup for January 2026, covering the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny and Invicto. The benefits are spread across cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate offers, with the exact amount varying by variant and powertrain. This month reflects a bigger number of exchange- and scrappage-linked savings. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Jimny Check Offers Check Offers Maruti Suzuki's premium retail channel, Nexa has completed 10 years in the market with total sales of over 32 lakh cars till date

Across the lineup, total benefits range from around ₹20,000 on select entry-level variants to well over ₹1 lakh on strong-hybrid SUVs and premium models. Turbo-petrol and hybrid offerings, in particular, see stronger incentives aimed at maintaining demand.

Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis remains one of the most affordable fun to drive cars in the market currently

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit All Variants — MT ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 30,000 — ₹ 40,000 All Variants — AGS ₹ 15,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 45,000 Prev Next

The Ignis offers a mix of cash and exchange-led benefits in January. Manual variants get modest cash support paired with exchange and scrappage incentives, while AGS trims receive a slightly higher upfront benefit, making them more attractive for urban buyers. Eligible customers can further improve the deal with an additional corporate bonus.

Baleno

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit Sigma MT (P) ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 40,000 All Except Sigma MT (P) ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 40,000 All Variants — AGS ₹ 15,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 45,000 All Variants — CNG ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 40,000 Prev Next

Offers on the Baleno are evenly spread across petrol, AGS and CNG versions. Entry-level trims get a combination of consumer, exchange and scrappage benefits, while higher variants follow a similar structure. AGS variants enjoy marginally higher cash support, keeping the overall savings competitive across the range.

Ciaz

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit All Variants ₹ 10,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 40,000 Prev Next

All Ciaz variants qualify for a mix of consumer discount, exchange bonus and scrappage incentive, with an added corporate benefit where applicable, making the sedan particularly appealing for buyers upgrading from an older car.

Fronx

The Fronx sees a clear difference in incentives between turbo-petrol and non-turbo variants, with higher benefits reserved for turbo trims.

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer TotalBenefit All Turbo 1.0L ₹ 10,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 30,000 All Non-Turbo 1.2L — MT — ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 20,000 All Variants — AGS — ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 20,000 All Variants — CNG — ₹ 10,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 20,000 Prev Next

The Fronx sees a clear split in benefits between turbo and non-turbo versions. Turbo-petrol variants receive a balanced mix of cash, exchange and scrappage support, while the 1.2-litre petrol and CNG trims lean more towards exchange-focused offers, keeping overall savings relatively lower but still relevant.

Grand Vitara

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit Sigma MT (P) ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 35,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 70,000 Delta/Zeta/Alpha — MT/AT ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 80,000 All Strong Hybrid ₹ 50,000 ₹ 50,000 ₹ 65,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 1,25,000 Delta/Zeta — CNG — ₹ 20,000 ₹ 35,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 45,000 Prev Next

The Grand Vitara stands out with some of the highest benefits in the NEXA portfolio. Strong-hybrid variants attract substantial combined savings through cash, exchange, scrappage and corporate offers. Petrol variants also see meaningful benefits, with higher trims enjoying stronger incentives than the base models.

XL6

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit Petrol — MT/AT — ₹ 20,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 35,000 CNG — ₹ 20,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 35,000 Prev Next

For the XL6, January’s offers focus on exchange and scrappage-led benefits, supplemented by corporate add-ons. Both petrol and CNG variants follow a similar pattern, aimed at buyers looking to upgrade into a premium MPV.

Jimny

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit All Variants ₹ 25,000 — — — ₹ 25,000 Prev Next

The Jimny follows a simpler scheme with a flat consumer discount across variants. While exchange or scrappage benefits are not included in the breakup, the straightforward price reduction improves its overall value proposition.

Invicto

Premium MPV buyers can access significant January 2026 savings on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto through high exchange- and scrappage-linked offers.

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Scrappage Bonus Corporate Offer Total Benefit All Variants — ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 1,15,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 1,30,000 Prev Next

At the top end, the Invicto receives some of the largest benefits this month. High exchange and scrappage incentives, combined with a corporate offer, translate into significant overall savings, making it one of the most heavily discounted models in the NEXA lineup for January 2026.