Maruti Suzuki offering discount of up to 40,000 on WagonR: Report

WagonR, a 5-seater hatchback manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, was the company's second-best performing car in October, only behind Alto. Now, as a year-end offer, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on several of its cars, including WagonR, reported HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

Under the offer, you save up to ₹40,000 on WagonR, which, according to HT Auto, is priced between ₹5.39 lakh- ₹7.1 lakh (both ex-showroom) in the market.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki top carmaker in October, Alto best-selling car: Reports

₹40,000 discount on Maruti Suzuki WagonR

As per Live Hindustan, the automobile giant is giving a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the hatchback. In addition to this, customers get ₹15,000 as exchange bonus (if they choose to avail exchange offer) and ₹5,000 as corporate discount.

Therefore, the total discount is ₹40,000 for those who avail exchange offer, and ₹25,000 otherwise.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Powertrain and features

WagonR comes in twin petrol engine options: a 1-litre unit, or a 1.2-litre unit. While the 1-litre engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 67PS and 89Nm respectively, the 1.2-litre engine produces 90PS maximum power and 113Nm peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission.

The car has a CNG model as well, which gives a mileage of 34kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki has given this hatchback features such as a 7-inch touchscreen display, music system with four speakers, phone control, steering mounted audio etc. For passenger safety, it has features like dual front airbags, EBD (electronic brake force distribution) with ABS (Anti-lock braking system), rear parking sensor, hill hold assist among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON