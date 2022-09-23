Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki receives 2.4 lakh bookings worth 35k crore for these models

Maruti Suzuki receives 2.4 lakh bookings worth 35k crore for these models

car bike
Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:59 PM IST

There a surge in demand for cars under the company's Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and XL6 brands.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, head office in Manesar near Gurugram (File Photo/Used only for representation)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, head office in Manesar near Gurugram (File Photo/Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In the run-up to the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has accumulated nearly 2.4 lakh bookings, worth 35,000 crore, across four of the models manufactured by the company. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, these cars are the all-new Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and XL 6. The story, which cited Maruti Suzuki's data, also noted that among these, the top models of the new Brezza and Grand Vitara are witnessing the maximum demand.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki expects volume of small car segment will increase

Brezza, Vitara most in-demand

According to the report, the two SUV brands account for 1.4 lakh of the total bookings, and are worth 25,000 crore. Customers purchasing top variants of these two brands are paying 15 lakh per unit. This, the story said, indicates that of Maruti Suzuki's total revenue in FY 2022-23, one-fourth or 25% will be from Brezza and Vitara alone.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki eyes mid-SUV segment for greater market share

Ertiga, XL-6 not far behind

The XL 6 and all-new Ertiga make up for the remaining 1 lakh bookings, which are worth 10,000 crore.

Hopes for Maruti Suzuki?

With the rise in demand for Brezza and Grand Vitara, the company hopes to double its annual unit sale in the SUV segment to around 3 lakh. Also, the average selling price per unit, for its entire portfolio, is currently at 7.1 lakh, up from the now-previous 6.10 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out