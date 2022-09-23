Maruti Suzuki receives 2.4 lakh bookings worth 35k crore for these models

In the run-up to the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has accumulated nearly 2.4 lakh bookings, worth ₹35,000 crore, across four of the models manufactured by the company. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, these cars are the all-new Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and XL 6. The story, which cited Maruti Suzuki's data, also noted that among these, the top models of the new Brezza and Grand Vitara are witnessing the maximum demand.

Brezza, Vitara most in-demand

According to the report, the two SUV brands account for 1.4 lakh of the total bookings, and are worth ₹25,000 crore. Customers purchasing top variants of these two brands are paying ₹15 lakh per unit. This, the story said, indicates that of Maruti Suzuki's total revenue in FY 2022-23, one-fourth or 25% will be from Brezza and Vitara alone.

Ertiga, XL-6 not far behind

The XL 6 and all-new Ertiga make up for the remaining 1 lakh bookings, which are worth ₹10,000 crore.

Hopes for Maruti Suzuki?

With the rise in demand for Brezza and Grand Vitara, the company hopes to double its annual unit sale in the SUV segment to around 3 lakh. Also, the average selling price per unit, for its entire portfolio, is currently at ₹7.1 lakh, up from the now-previous ₹6.10 lakh.

