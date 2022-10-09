Maruti’s Brezza top sold SUV in Sept, Tata Nexon 2nd. Check list

Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza emerged as the top selling sport utility vehicle (SUV) in September with over 15,400 units sold. According to a report by HT’s sister publication Livehindustan, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Here is the list of the top 5 most sold SUVs last month:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Maruti sold 15,445 units of Brezza in September, compared to 1,874 units in the same month last year, the report said. The 2022 Brezza comes at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), according to the automaker’s website.

It is available in seven variants with the costliest being 6AT ZXI+ at ₹13.80 lakh. Maruti has provided nine colours to the SUV including Brave Khakhi, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey and Pearl Arctic White.

Brezza has a rear AC vent, more expansive cabin space, a 360-view camera and an electric sunroof among other features. When it comes to safety, Maruti has provided six airbags to the SUV, an electronic stability program (ESP), ABS with EBD and brake assist etc.

Tata Nexon:

Nexon was the second most sold SUV last month, according to the report. Tata Motors sold 14,518 units of Nexon in September, compared to 9,211 units in the same month the previous year.

Interested customers can buy Nexon at a starting price of ₹7.60 (ex-showroom). The highest price of the SUV is ₹14.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel and several variants have been provided for the SUV. Tata has also introduced three editions for Nexon- Jet, Kaziranga and Dark. Nexon has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, height adjustable seat belts, reverse camera assist and many other features.

In July, Nexon was the top sold SUV in India.

Hyundai Creta:

With 12,866 units sold, Hyundai Creta emerged as the third most-sold SUV in September. In the same month last year, nearly 8,200 units were sold. Creta is available in both petrol and diesel and comes at a starting price of ₹10,44,000 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has provided eight colours for this SUV. On the safety front, Creta has six airbags, rear parking sensors, hill assist control and a burglar alarm etc.

The SUV has enhanced seating and storage space, a Front Skid plate for a sporty appeal and a long bonnet.

Tata Punch:

Another Tata SUV- Punch made the list of the five most-sold SUVs in the country last month. Punch secured the fourth position in this list with 12,251 units sold. Just like Tata Nexon, Punch is also available in multiple variants. The SUV also comes with two editions- Camo and Kaziranga. Interested customers can buy Punch at a starting price of ₹5.92 lakh.

A few safety features of Punch include dual front airbags, a reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers etc.

Hyundai Venue:

Venue was the fifth top sold SUV in India in September with over 11,000 units sold. It is available at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh in both petrol and diesel. The SUV has a dual-tone interior and more than 60-connected car features.

According to Hyundai, Venue has Alexa and Google Voice assistants that will enable people to control vehicle functions right from the comfort of their homes. Concerning safety, there are six airbags in the SUV, a Parking Assist Rear Camera, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control and Automatic Headlamps and Headlamp Escort Function etc.

