Mercedes EQS 580 Celebration Edition launched at 1.30 crore, limited to 50 units

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced a limited-production variant of its flagship electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition', priced at ₹1.30 crore, ex-showroom. It comes in a mere 50 units and is a sign of rising popularity of the EQS series in India and the marque's growing share in the luxury battery electric vehicle (BEV) space. View Personalised Offers on Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Check Offers The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition' is limited to 50 units

Mercedes-Benz India stated to have seen a 73 per cent increase in its battery electric vehicle sales up to May 2025. The rollout is part of Mercedes-Benz's growing retail footprint in India, with the opening of four new luxury retail showrooms in major Indian cities.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition': Design

The EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition' keeps the same overall form but introduces an added level of detailing to distinguish it. They are finer surrounds on the lighting units and new design for the aero alloy wheels. Although subtle, these cosmetic changes are intended to further reinforce the sedan's status as a premium electric luxury car.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition': Cabin and features

Inside, the EV adds 'Executive Seats' which recline up to 38 degrees and feature multi-contour massage functionality, lumbar support, and a chauffeur package that enables electronic adjustment of the front passenger seat from the rear. Full Nappa leather trim, including designer seatbelt buckles, add to cabin appeal.

(Also read: Mercedes-AMG Collector's Edition delivery timeline revealed, is limited to just 30 units)

The EQS 580 'Celebration Edition' features Mercedes-Benz's MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation system, which superimposes real-time camera images with navigation data to offer greater situational awareness. Additionally, enhancing the comfort of passengers, it features the ENERGIZING comfort package designed to enhance overall well-being on the journey.

Major additions to the edition are a Rear Seat Comfort Package, a Chauffeur Package that allows electronic seat adjustments from the rear, full Nappa leather trim, dual-projector headlamps with adaptive lighting, and the signature MBUX Hyperscreen with AR navigation functionality integrated.

(Also read: Weak demand for Mercedes G580 EV spurs plans for smaller G-Class with hybrid powertrain)

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition': Specifications

The EQS 580 4MATIC continues to be driven by two electric motors with all-wheel drive support. While exact performance specs for Celebration Edition are the same, it still provides a certified range of over 800 km (ARAI)—the highest in any electric vehicle in India.