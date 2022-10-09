Mercedes reportedly recalled 60,000 units of GLS SUV due to this issue

Mercedes has recalled nearly 60,000 units of its Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)- the GLS - over an issue regarding the third-row seat, according to reports. As many as 59,574 units of the GLS have been recalled, a report by HT Auto said on Sunday. The recall campaign has been initially raised for the North American market and there is no confirmation whether Mercedes would recall more units of the GLS across other markets, the HT Auto report added.

These SUVs were manufactured between 2018 and 2022. On Friday, the Consumer Reports Magazine said in a report that because of a manufacturing defect, the springs on the third-row seatback’s locking mechanism might not have been installed properly and thus the seatbacks may not remain locked in case of an accident and could injure the occupants.

Mercedes reportedly provided certain documents to the United States government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), and said there were no injuries or crashes related to the issue.

Mercedes claims the issue was first detected in February this year. It will notify owners of the GLS by mail next month.

The GLS is a seven-seater SUV and comes with four-wheel drive. In India, the SUV is available in a single variant- GLS 400d 4MATIC- for ₹1.16 crore, according to the automaker's website. Some features of the SUV include an MBUX Interior Assistant, Wireless Charging Front & Rear for smartphones, MBUX Natural voice control, and a Panoramic Sunroof among others.

On the safety front, Mercedes has put nine airbags in the SUV, Blind Spot Assist and Active Braking Assist and other such features.

