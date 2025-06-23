Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 Pro set to launch in India on June 27. Check details

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+, which is the more performance focused version will be launched in India on June 27. Last January, Mercedes India had announced that it was going to launch 8 models in 2025 and the launch of these performance vehicles will be the 4th and 5th of the year for the company. The launch also sees the comeback of AMG's flagship to India after a gap of five years, with the first-generation model being phased out in 2020. View Personalised Offers on Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Check Offers Both models will continue to come with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

The second-generation AMG GT arrived in August 2023. The new car has a number of upgrades on the old and is more practical. The new car has a 2+2 seating arrangement compared to its two-seater original model. Aside from aerodynamic updates and new lights, the overall appearance of the new AMG GT remains in the style of the original vehicle.

According to Mercedes-AMG, interior room has been increased considerably and the boot capacity also risen. In addition to the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch vertically oriented infotainment screen, the cabin has an AMG-spec steering wheel, and sport seats with headrests built into them positioned ergonomically.

The new GT 63 is equipped with the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor, which produces 576 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that drives all four wheels through the company's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.2 seconds and top out at 315 kmph.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro

