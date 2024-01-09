Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched at 1.32 crore; gets ADAS, upgraded MBUX

Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched GLS facelift in India at a starting price of ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom). The India launch of the Germany-based auto giant's flagship SUV, follows the model's global debut in April last year. Mercedes Benz GLS facelift (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Variants

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will be offered in two variants, namely GLS 450 and GLS 450d. While the former is powered by a petrol engine, the latter is fuelled by a diesel motor. It is the petrol variant that costs ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom); the diesel one, on the other hand, comes for ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Design

In terms of design, the SUV features a few changes over the outgoing model, with the horizontally slated radiator grille (finished in silver) being arguably the most prominent one. LED headlamps, LED taillights, and the front bumper too have been revised.

Interior

The cabin gets an upgraded MBUX infotainment system that combines the centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and the driver's display at the instrument cluster. Other features include 13-speaker Burmester 590W audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, sound personalisation, new upholstery options (Bahia Brown and Catalana Brown), etc.

Passenger safety

For passenger safety, there are equipment such as a parking package (with low-speed 360-degree camera and an off-road mode with several camera viewpoints), multiple airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and more.

Rivals

Mercedes GLS facelift will take on the likes of Audi Q8, BMW X7, Land Rover Discovery, and Volvo XC90, in the luxury car segment.