Mercedes-Benz produces 200,000th made-in-India car at Chakan plant

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a new milestone in India with the rollout of the 200,000th made-in-India car. The automaker recently produced the 200,000th vehicle, the EQS SUV, from its Chakan plant in Maharashtra. The German luxury carmaker commenced India operations in 1995 with the W124 E-Class and is the leader in India’s luxury car segment. Mercedes-Benz India took 30 years to achieve the milestone production figure

200,000 made-in-India cars rolled out in 30 years

Mercedes-Benz India achieved the milestone production figure in 30 years. The luxury carmaker took 19 years to produce the first 50,000 cars, between 1995 and 2014. The next 100,000 units took nine years between 2015 and 2023. The last 50,000 units were produced in just two years and three months. The numbers also stand as a testament to India’s flourishing demand for luxury vehicles.

The 200,000th vehicle to roll out of the Mercedes-Benz India plant is the EQS SUV

Present at the rollout of the 200,000th made-in-India Mercedes, Dr. Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management, said, “Mercedes-Benz’s remarkable milestone of 200,000 'Made in India' Mercedes-Benz cars, underlines India’s potential as a key manufacturing hub in the long run. The Indian plant has achieved a high level of production agility, manufacturing world-class ICE and EVs under one roof, underscoring the technical prowess of the team and high level of flexible manufacturing, capable of responding fast to market and customer requirements. The Indian production hub's contribution to our global sustainable manufacturing strategy, through 100% renewable energy use, exemplifies our commitment to sustainable manufacturing.”

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz production facility is the backbone of our Indian operations and has played a critical role in our market success, manufacturing world-class ICE and BEV products for the discerning Indian customers. Mercedes-Benz continues to set new standards in production quality, remaining invested in the market with the highest investment by any luxury OEM in India. We will stay invested in our state-of-art manufacturing facility, catering to growing market demand for Mercedes-Benz products in the Indian market.”

First market to produce Mercedes-Maybach cars outside Germany

Mercedes-Benz India has had several distinctions during its 30-year history. The automaker became the first manufacturing facility globally to produce a Mercedes-Maybach (S500) model outside of Germany in 2015. The plant also scaled up to produce the brand’s top-tier electric vehicles, including the EQS 580 sedan in 2022, while the EQS 580 SUV began local production last year.

Mercedes-Benz currently has 11 locally assembled models on sale in India. The company has invested over ₹3,000 crore in India, including a fresh investment of ₹200 crore in 2024. The carmaker also has a wide retail presence with over 100 touchpoints in over 50 cities.