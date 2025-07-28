MG Comet EV prices hiked by 15,000. Check details

The MG Comet EV has witnessed another price increase for 2025. This is the second price amendment this year, after a rise of up to ₹36,000 in May 2025. The new hike increases prices by up to ₹15,000 for the majority of variants. Meanwhile, the MG Motor India has also changed the rental rate of its battery subscription package—named Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)—from ₹2.9 per kilometre to ₹3.1 per kilometre. MG has also changed the rental rate of its battery subscription package—named Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)—from ₹ 2.9 per kilometre to ₹ 3.1 per kilometre

MG Comet EV: Price Revision

The new prices are for both the ownership plans: one with the battery as part of the car's price tag, and a battery subscription plan. For customers who purchase the Comet EV, and choose to buy the car without taking the battery subscription, the Executive variant comes at ₹7.50 lakh, an increase of ₹14,000 from the previous price of ₹7.36 lakh. The Excite as well as the Excite Fast Charging models have seen their prices bumped up by ₹15,000 each, and now come with a price tag of ₹8.57 lakh as well as ₹8.97 lakh, respectively. The Exclusive variant also has gone up by ₹15,000, with an ex-showroom price of ₹9.56 lakh. The Exclusive Fast Charging and Blackstorm Edition trims also have been given comparatively smaller hikes of ₹14,000 each, and are priced at ₹9.97 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively.

(Also read: MG Cyberster: Take a look at 5 key highlights of India's most affordable electric roadster)

For customers opting for the battery subscription plan, wherein the battery is rented out independently at a per-kilometre basis, the changes are slightly diverse. The base Executive variant is still priced at ₹4.99 lakh, with no change. But all other variants in this model have witnessed a ₹15,000 increase. The Excite model is now available at ₹6.20 lakh, while the Excite Fast Charging model is available at ₹6.60 lakh. Similarly, the Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charging models are now available at ₹7.20 lakh and ₹7.60 lakh respectively. The Blackstorm Edition under the BaaS offer now costs ₹7.63 lakh, once again with a ₹15,000 hike.

MG Comet EV: Battery-as-a-Service new prices

Besides the price hike across models, MG has also hiked the cost of its Battery-as-a-Service rental model. Previously, customers opting for the flexible ownership scheme were paying ₹2.9 per kilometre to use the battery. This has now been increased to ₹3.1 per kilometre.