Mon, Jul 28, 2025
MG Comet EV prices hiked by 15,000. Check details

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 08:22 am IST

The MG Comet EV has witnessed another price increase for 2025. This is the second price amendment this year, after a rise of up to 36,000 in May 2025. The new hike increases prices by up to 15,000 for the majority of variants. Meanwhile, the MG Motor India has also changed the rental rate of its battery subscription package—named Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)—from 2.9 per kilometre to 3.1 per kilometre.

MG Comet EV: Price Revision

The new prices are for both the ownership plans: one with the battery as part of the car's price tag, and a battery subscription plan. For customers who purchase the Comet EV, and choose to buy the car without taking the battery subscription, the Executive variant comes at 7.50 lakh, an increase of 14,000 from the previous price of 7.36 lakh. The Excite as well as the Excite Fast Charging models have seen their prices bumped up by 15,000 each, and now come with a price tag of 8.57 lakh as well as 8.97 lakh, respectively. The Exclusive variant also has gone up by 15,000, with an ex-showroom price of 9.56 lakh. The Exclusive Fast Charging and Blackstorm Edition trims also have been given comparatively smaller hikes of 14,000 each, and are priced at 9.97 lakh and 10 lakh respectively.

For customers opting for the battery subscription plan, wherein the battery is rented out independently at a per-kilometre basis, the changes are slightly diverse. The base Executive variant is still priced at 4.99 lakh, with no change. But all other variants in this model have witnessed a 15,000 increase. The Excite model is now available at 6.20 lakh, while the Excite Fast Charging model is available at 6.60 lakh. Similarly, the Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charging models are now available at 7.20 lakh and 7.60 lakh respectively. The Blackstorm Edition under the BaaS offer now costs 7.63 lakh, once again with a 15,000 hike.

MG Comet EV: Battery-as-a-Service new prices

Besides the price hike across models, MG has also hiked the cost of its Battery-as-a-Service rental model. Previously, customers opting for the flexible ownership scheme were paying 2.9 per kilometre to use the battery. This has now been increased to 3.1 per kilometre.

