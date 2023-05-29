Home / Car Bike / MG Motor launches Gloster BLACKSTORM in India, price begins at 40.29 lakh

MG Motor launches Gloster BLACKSTORM in India, price begins at 40.29 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 29, 2023 05:09 PM IST

The car is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts, said MG Motor India.

MG Motor has launched its Gloster SUV's BLACKSTORM edition in India, doing so at a starting price of 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a statement, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts.

MG Gloster BLACKSTORM: Design

The car gets ‘Gloster’ and ‘Internet Inside’ emblems that are highlighted using Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. Elements such as a roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish further accentuate its dark theme.

Inside the cabin, meanwhile, there is a black-themed interior, with red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and bumpers (front and rear). The leatherette seat upholstery, too, gets a black theme, which is adorned with red stitches, and gives a sporty touch to the interior.

MG Gloster BLACKSTORM: Powertrain

MG Motor is offering Gloster BLACKSTORM in both 2 and 4-wheel drive (WD) options. Available only in diesel mode, it will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

MG Gloster BLACKSTORM: Pricing

PowertrainDrivetrainSeat configurationPrice (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Diesel2WD6-seater 40,29,800
Diesel4WD7-seater 40,29,800
Diesel2WD6-seater 43,07,800
Diesel4WD7-seater 43,07,800
