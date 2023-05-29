MG Motor launches Gloster BLACKSTORM in India, price begins at 40.29 lakh

MG Motor has launched its Gloster SUV's BLACKSTORM edition in India, doing so at a starting price of ₹40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Gloster BLACKSTORM

In a statement, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts.

MG Gloster BLACKSTORM: Design

The car gets ‘Gloster’ and ‘Internet Inside’ emblems that are highlighted using Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. Elements such as a roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish further accentuate its dark theme.

Inside the cabin, meanwhile, there is a black-themed interior, with red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and bumpers (front and rear). The leatherette seat upholstery, too, gets a black theme, which is adorned with red stitches, and gives a sporty touch to the interior.

MG Gloster BLACKSTORM: Powertrain

MG Motor is offering Gloster BLACKSTORM in both 2 and 4-wheel drive (WD) options. Available only in diesel mode, it will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

MG Gloster BLACKSTORM: Pricing

Powertrain Drivetrain Seat configuration Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Diesel 2WD 6-seater ₹ 40,29,800 Diesel 4WD 7-seater ₹ 40,29,800 Diesel 2WD 6-seater ₹ 43,07,800 Diesel 4WD 7-seater ₹ 43,07,800

