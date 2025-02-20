MG Windsor EV crosses new milestone, rolls out 15,000 units

MG Windsor EV, which was launched in September 2024 in India, has crossed a new milestone in February 2025. The JSW MG Motor India has announced that the MG Windsor EV has crossed the 15,000-unit production milestone. This comes as another feat after the Windsor EV became the bestselling electric car in India for four consecutive months between October 20245 and January 2025. Also, the electric SUV became the bestselling car for the automaker in India. MG Windsor EV was the bestselling electric car in India between October 2024 and January 2025.

Rising demand propels factory modification

With the rising demand for the Windsor EV across India, JSW MG Motor India is planning to ramp up the production capacity of its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Owing to this plant modification, MG Windsor EV is likely to witness a slowdown in the number of production in February 2025.

MG Windsor EV: Price

The MG Windsor EV was launched as the automaker's first offering with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. The BaaS program helped the OEM to drop prices for the electric crossover by a significant margin. This has helped MG to package the Windsor EV competitively with prices starting at ₹10 lakh, going up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the BaaS applied, the consumer needs to pay ₹3.9 per kilometre for running.

MG Windsor EV: Features

The MG Windsor EV comes promising a feature-packed cabin. The electric SUV is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, auto climate control, a panoramic glass roof, reclining seats, wireless phone charger, and more. The Windsor EV also gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a hill hold function, and more.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

Powering the MG Windsor EV is a single electric motor that is capable of churning out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV gets a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (MIDC I+II) on a full charge.