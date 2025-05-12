MG Windsor EV vs rivals: How it compares on price with other electric SUVs

The MG Windsor EV range was recently refreshed with the launch of a new model - Windsor EV Pro. Offered as the flagship variant, the Windsor EV Pro comes with a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack and has limited additional convenience features like vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load, and safety features like ADAS level 2. View Personalised Offers on MG Windsor EV Check Offers MG Windsor Pro comes as a long range variant of the Windsor EV. It comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

The Windsor EV went on sale in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV comes in four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro. Although the initial prices of the EV with BaaS used to begin at ₹9.99 lakh with ₹3.5 per km, due to the price revision, the prices of the EV are unchanged, however, the prices of BaaS have increased to ₹3.9 per km. In the meanwhile, the new pro variant has a price of ₹13.10 lakh with ₹4.5 per km in case of BaaS.

With the outright purchase option, the base Excite trim is priced at ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive is priced at ₹14,99,800, the Essence variant is priced at ₹15,99,800 and the Essence Pro is priced at ₹18,10,000 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The lower 38 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 331 km while the new Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 449 km. Here's a brief comparison of how the new Windsor EV lineup stacks up against its competition from a price perspective.

Tata Nexon EV

The base trim of Tata Nexon EV is priced at ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and the top of the range now retails at ₹16.99 lakh. In contrast, the Nexon EV also gained the Red Dark variant priced at ₹17.19 lakh. The Nexon EV 45 retails from ₹13.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The MR variants of the Nexon EV with the 30 kWH battery pack are stated to have a claimed range of 230 km and the LR variants with the bigger 45 kWh battery pack are stated to have a claimed range of 489 km.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV has a price tag starting at ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the range-topping Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A costs ₹22 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A variant costs ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV range offers the buyers a choice of two battery packs - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The bigger 55 kWh battery pack gets an ARAI certified range of 585 kms while the smaller 45kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 430 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric lineup, however, begins from ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom, and the Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence top-end model is available at ₹23.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric lineup also comes in two battery pack sizes - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric with the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack is offered with a claimed range of 473 km and the smaller battery pack variant is said to offer a range of 390 km.