MG Windsor EV vs rivals: How it compares on price with other electric SUVs
The MG Windsor EV range was recently refreshed with the launch of a new model - Windsor EV Pro.
The MG Windsor EV range was recently refreshed with the launch of a new model - Windsor EV Pro. Offered as the flagship variant, the Windsor EV Pro comes with a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack and has limited additional convenience features like vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load, and safety features like ADAS level 2.
The Windsor EV went on sale in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV comes in four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro. Although the initial prices of the EV with BaaS used to begin at ₹9.99 lakh with ₹3.5 per km, due to the price revision, the prices of the EV are unchanged, however, the prices of BaaS have increased to ₹3.9 per km. In the meanwhile, the new pro variant has a price of ₹13.10 lakh with ₹4.5 per km in case of BaaS.
MG Windsor EV
₹ 14 - 17.5 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
₹ 16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
(Also read: MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at ₹17.49 lakh)
With the outright purchase option, the base Excite trim is priced at ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive is priced at ₹14,99,800, the Essence variant is priced at ₹15,99,800 and the Essence Pro is priced at ₹18,10,000 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The lower 38 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 331 km while the new Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 449 km. Here's a brief comparison of how the new Windsor EV lineup stacks up against its competition from a price perspective.
Tata Nexon EV
The base trim of Tata Nexon EV is priced at ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and the top of the range now retails at ₹16.99 lakh. In contrast, the Nexon EV also gained the Red Dark variant priced at ₹17.19 lakh. The Nexon EV 45 retails from ₹13.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The MR variants of the Nexon EV with the 30 kWH battery pack are stated to have a claimed range of 230 km and the LR variants with the bigger 45 kWh battery pack are stated to have a claimed range of 489 km.
Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV has a price tag starting at ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the range-topping Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A costs ₹22 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A variant costs ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
(Also read: MG Windsor EV real world range tested. Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge)
The Tata Curvv EV range offers the buyers a choice of two battery packs - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The bigger 55 kWh battery pack gets an ARAI certified range of 585 kms while the smaller 45kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 430 km.
Hyundai Creta Electric
The Hyundai Creta Electric lineup, however, begins from ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom, and the Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence top-end model is available at ₹23.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric lineup also comes in two battery pack sizes - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric with the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack is offered with a claimed range of 473 km and the smaller battery pack variant is said to offer a range of 390 km.