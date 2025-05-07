Menu Explore
MG Windsor Pro launched in India at 17.49 lakh, challenges Tata Nexon EV, Curvv EV. How it stands against key rivals

ByMainak Das
May 07, 2025 03:21 PM IST

MG Windsor Pro comes as a long range variant of the Windsor EV. It comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.

MG Windsor has earned quite some positive response from the Indian electric buyers with its premium appeal and advanced technology-aided features. Buoyed by the positive response, the MG Windsor EV has now received a long-range variant, which comes christened as MG Windsor Pro. Launched at a price of 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor Pro gets a bigger battery pack, promising up to 449 km range on a full charge, thanks to the 52.9 kWh pack, compared to the 38 kWh battery pack that offers up to 331 km range on a single charge.

MG Windsor Pro comes as a long range variant of the Windsor EV. It comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.

The MG Windsor Pro will be available for booking from May 8, and the first 8,000 buyers will get the EV at the price of 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Windsor EV comes competing with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV and Tata Curvv EV. Now, with the launch of the Windsor Pro, the car manufacturer has taken the game one notch up.

If you are planning to buy the MG Windsor EV and are also considering its rivals, here is what the newly launched EV and its competitors offer.

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

MG Windsor Pro EV comes priced at 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), available for the first 8,000 buyers. Expect it to be costlier after the initial offer. Tata Nexon EV comes in multiple battery pack choices and is priced between 12.49 lakh and 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV is priced between 17.49 lakh and 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

This means the MG Windsor Pro is priced costlier than the Tata Nexon EV. On the other hand, it is only comparable to the Curvv EV's base variant.

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range

The MG Windsor Pro offers a claimed range of 449 km with the larger 52.9 kWh battery. This means Windsor Pro offers a range more than Curvv EV 45, but less than Nexon EV 45. The Nexon EV 45 offers 489 km per charge, while the Curvv EV 45 promises 430 km on a single charge.

 

