MG Windsor Pro to Kia Clavis: Here are anticipated launches for May 2025

The year 2025 has proven to be highly successful for the Indian automotive sector thus far. The industry has experienced consistent growth both year-on-year and month-on-month since January, culminating the financial year 2024-25 on a positive note. Additionally, there have been numerous significant launches within the first four months that are vital to the market. As we transition into May, a greater number of passenger vehicles are anticipated to be introduced. While many of these launches have been confirmed, several are expected to debut in May itself. Below is a list of passenger vehicles scheduled for release in May 2025. The Kia Clavis is scheduled for release on May 8, whereas the VW Golf GTI is anticipated to be launched at the end of May.

MG Windsor Pro

The MG Windsor Pro, an upgraded version of the Windsor EV, is anticipated to debut in May 2025, featuring a larger battery pack. Initially launched in September 2024 with a 38 kWh battery, the Windsor EV is set to receive a 50.6 kWh battery pack to meet market demand, enhancing its range. This battery pack is already available in international markets, although it will increase the vehicle's weight compared to the current model. Additionally, the Windsor Pro will introduce new features, including Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and an electric tailgate, among others.

Kia Clavis

The Kia Clavis is set to be the newest MPV from the South Korean automaker. Previously referred to as a successor to the Kia Carens, the Clavis will be available alongside the current generation Carens and will be positioned above the older model. The official launch is scheduled for May 8. Given its placement above the Carens, the Clavis is anticipated to offer additional features, including ventilated rear seats, a revamped dashboard, and new upholstery options and colors. Additional expected features include a 360-degree parking camera and an expanded infotainment system. However, it is likely that the Clavis will utilize the same engine options as the Carens.

Volkswagen Golf GTi

Volkswagen is set to launch the Golf in the Indian market for the first time, debuting in its high-performance GTi variant. Esteemed worldwide as one of Volkswagen's most iconic models, the Golf GTi will be marketed as a premium product. The new Golf GTi will be imported as a completely assembled unit, which will result in a considerable price point. Preliminary estimates indicate it may be priced at over ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback will be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 265hp and 370Nm of torque, with power transmitted to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz facelift

The Tata Altroz Facelift is anticipated to be unveiled on May 22, although Tata has yet to officially confirm this date. This will mark the first facelift of Tata Motors' premium hatchback since its introduction in 2020. The facelift is likely to feature minor exterior modifications, such as updated lighting components, new bumpers, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. Interior enhancements are also expected, including a redesigned steering wheel, a new color scheme, and additional features. Mechanically, the Altroz is expected to maintain its diverse lineup of internal combustion engine options, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG variants, with no significant changes anticipated.