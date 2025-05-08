MG Windsor Pro vs EV rivals: Price comparison

The MG Windsor Pro went on sale earlier this week and the new top-end variant brings a host of new features and creature comforts, along with a bigger battery pack. The Windsor Pro addresses several shortcomings of the lower variants with the new tech onboard and comes at a rather competitive price of ₹17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) when opting for an outright purchase ( ₹12.50 lakh + ₹4.5 per km when opting for BaaS). With the latest variant, the MG Windsor Pro is now more equipped to take on compact and midsize electric SUVs and we compare it to its nearest rivals in this space. The MG Windsor Pro takes on the midsize electric SUVs with its bigger battery pack, Level 2 ADAS, electric tailgate and more, all at a price of ₹ 17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

The Tata Curvv EV 45 kWh is a challenger to the new MG Windsor Pro with the 52.9 kWh battery pack

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Curvv EV 45

The Tata Curvv EV is one of the newest electric SUVs on sale and the Windsor Pro comes close to challenging the new coupe electric SUV. The Windsor Pro is available with a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a range of 449 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Pro trim challenges the Curvv EV with the 45 kWh battery pack promising a range of 430 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Curvv EV 45 starts from ₹17.49 lakh, going up to ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at a premium when compared to the MG Windsor Pro

MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is the latest entrant in this space bringing the popularity of the Creta with an electrified powertrain. The new Windsor Pro competes against the entry-level variants of the Creta Electric that packs a smaller 42 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 390 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Windsor Pro competes against the lower variants of the Creta Electric priced from ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro variant is a direct rival to the MG Windsor Pro but gets a smaller 39.4 kWh battery pack

MG Windsor Pro vs Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is an oft-forgotten option in this space that offers a good mix between performance and range. The new Windsor Pro competes against the XUV400 EV EL Pro variant that’s priced at ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant packs a 39.4 kWh battery pack with a range of 456 km (IDC) on a single charge. That said, the XUV400 EV is not as equipped on the features and creature comforts, as the Windsor Pro, making the latter a better purchase.

The Tata Nexon EV continues to be one of the more value-friendly choices in this space compared the other EVs on sale

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Nexon EV 45

One of the most popular electric offerings on sale, the Tata Nexon EV long range becomes a formidable option in this space, especially against the MG Windsor Pro. The Nexon EV long range comes equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack with a range of 489 km (MIDC) on a single charge. This is also the highest for any electric SUV in this comparison. The Nexon EV has a price advantage as well with the 45 kWh variants starting from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. However, the Windsor Pro bests with a host of advanced features and a spacious cabin, which is hard to beat.