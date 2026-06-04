The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 has returned to the Indian market, with Bajaj Auto quietly launching the motorcycle at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,30,172. The new model has effectively taken the place of the Avenger Street 160, which has been discontinued, giving buyers access to a larger-capacity cruiser in the brand's urban-focused Avenger lineup. Here are 5 things about the motorcycle you need to know before you put your money down:
1. Proven 220cc engine
Power comes from a 220cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that has previously served in the Pulsar 220F. The motor develops 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.
The Avenger Street 220 uses alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, measuring 90/90-17 at the front and 130/90-15 at the rear. This differs from the Avenger Cruise, which continues with spoked wheels and tube-type tyres.
Braking hardware includes a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. A single-channel ABS is also part of the package.
Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home/Car Bike/New Bajaj Avenger Street 220: 5 Key Facts To Know Before Putting Money Down