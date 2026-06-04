New Bajaj Avenger Street 220: 5 key facts to know before putting money down

The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 has returned to the Indian market, with Bajaj Auto quietly launching the motorcycle at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,30,172. The new model has effectively taken the place of the Avenger Street 160, which has been discontinued, giving buyers access to a larger-capacity cruiser in the brand's urban-focused Avenger lineup. Here are 5 things about the motorcycle you need to know before you put your money down: Bajaj Avenger Street 220 shares its engine with the Pulsar 220 F.

1. Proven 220cc engine Power comes from a 220cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that has previously served in the Pulsar 220F. The motor develops 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.

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2. Suspension and fuel capacity The motorcycle features telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment. Bajaj has equipped it with a 13-litre fuel tank, while kerb weight stands at 160 kg.

3. Two colour options available Buyers can choose between two paint options: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both shades are offered with the motorcycle's familiar cruiser styling and dark-themed appearance.

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4. Tubeless tyres and ABS The Avenger Street 220 uses alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, measuring 90/90-17 at the front and 130/90-15 at the rear. This differs from the Avenger Cruise, which continues with spoked wheels and tube-type tyres.

Braking hardware includes a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. A single-channel ABS is also part of the package.

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