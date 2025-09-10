New Renault Clio unveiled: Will it come to India?

Renault has pulled the wraps off the sixth-generation Clio, redefining one of Europe’s most successful hatchbacks with a sharper design, more technology, and a cleaner powertrain lineup. Unveiled at the 2025 Munich Motor Show, the new Clio isn’t just an update—it’s a complete reinvention that Renault calls a “superpowered city hatch.” Get Launch Updates on Renault Duster 2025 Notify me Notify me Renault Clio will be offered with a hybrid, petrol and an LPG powertrain.

A Strong Legacy, A Bold Step Forward

Since its debut in 1990, the Clio has been a cornerstone of Renault’s lineup, with nearly 17 million units sold worldwide. Even in 2025, it remains one of Europe’s best-selling cars, proving its enduring popularity. The sixth generation aims to carry that torch with a stronger identity, premium features, and sustainability at its core.

Design: Larger and Sportier

Visually, the new Clio commands attention with a sportier stance, sculpted lines, and refined proportions. Renault has increased its dimensions, making it longer, wider, and taller, which enhances road presence while maintaining compact city-friendly agility.

Powertrains: Supercharged Efficiency

At the heart of the lineup is the 160 hp E-Tech full-hybrid, a powertrain capable of cutting CO₂ emissions down to 89 g/km and delivering fuel economy of about 3.9 L/100 km. Thanks to its advanced system, it can run in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in urban conditions, offering as much as 40% better fuel efficiency compared to conventional petrol engines. For those seeking variety, Renault also offers 115 hp petrol and LPG options, ensuring a balance between efficiency and affordability.

Inside: Tech That Rivals Bigger Segments

Step inside and the Clio feels more premium than ever. It debuts dual 10.1-inch V-shaped screens powered by Renault’s OpenR Link system with Google integration—a first in its class. Alongside this, customers get access to up to 29 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), elevating safety and convenience to near C-segment standards.

A Reinvented Icon

Renault has struck a fine balance with the sixth-gen Clio—elevating it with hybrid efficiency, smarter tech, and a more assertive design, while staying true to its approachable hatchback DNA. For a car that has already defined European streets for 35 years, the new Clio is proof that icons can evolve without losing their soul.

Will it come to India?

As of now, Renault India has not announced anything regarding the launch of the Clio for the Indian market. We would have to wait for the official confirmation from the brand. However, the company is working on introducing new SUV to the Indian market soon.