New-gen Toyota Camry launched in India with new design and features, priced at 48 lakh

Toyota Camry's new generation model has been finally launched in India. The ninth generation Toyota Camry that has already made its global debut late last year, on Wednesday launched in India, at a starting price of ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the Toyota Camry sedan is already available in the international market, there was no surprise around its design and features. The powertrain too was already known. Hence, only the pricing came as unique information about the hybrid sedan. New generation Toyota Camry comes with a complete makeover at exterior and inside the cabin compared to its previous iteration.

The new generation Toyota Camry will compete with Skoda Superb in a segment that doesn't have many rivals. However, the

New-generation Toyota Camry: Design

The new generation Toyota Camry sedan comes with a design that is a major departure from the design of the previous generation Camry that was available in India previously. The makeover of the new Toyota Camry sedan includes a revised front profile, including a wide and aggressive radiator grille with horizontal slats, and C-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL) along with new design LED headlamps. It also comes with a new set of multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and sharp creases on the door panels. The sedan also comes with redesigned LED taillights.

New-generation Toyota Camry: Interior

The new generation Toyota Camry comes with a revamped design with modern touches including a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument panel with new graphics, a new steering wheel, an updated centre console and seat upholstery, and a host of new features, including multi-zone climate control, ADAS suite, and a 360-degree surround camera. It sports a sunroof with tilt and adjust function. Additionally, it also comes with a rear seat heating function, boss mode, and more. The new Camry offers a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

New-generation Toyota Camry: Powertrain

Powering the new generation Toyota Camry is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine coupled with an e-CVT gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 222 bhp peak power and 221 Nm of maximum torque. Power is directed to the front wheels via the e-CVT gearbox. The petrol-hybrid powertrain is claimed to offer 25 kmpl of fuel efficiency.