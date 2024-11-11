New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, rivalling Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, launched at 6.79 lakh

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim of the car is priced at ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory pricing of the sedan will be available till December 31 this year. The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire shares its powertrain with its hatchback sibling, the fourth-generation Swift, which was launched earlier this year.

With this new generation model, Maruti Suzuki aims to ramp up the appeal of the sub-compact sedan segment in India, which has been witnessing a shrinking market share over the last few years owing to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers. In this space, the Dzire competes with rivals like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a significantly updated design, which sets it apart from the third-generation sedan. The Dzire sports a completely revamped front profile, which gets a large front grille, that looks like it has taken inspiration from the Toyota Innova Crysta. The top end of the grille gets a glossy black bar connecting the sharp and redesigned headlamps that sport LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights as well. The fog lamp housings too have been redesigned along with the front bumper.

The side profile doesn't look significantly different from the outgoing model but carries new design alloy wheels. Moving to the back, the sedan sports new design LED taillights that come with a sharper look. The rest of the rear profile remains similar to the outgoing model.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features

Interior of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a revamped layout. It carries a black and beige theme and a redesigned dashboard layout. Some of the significant additions to the feature list include an electric sunroof, a new driver-oriented centre console and a touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen display has been borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. It also gets a new instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, and auto-fold ORVM among others.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Safety

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the first-ever car from the carmaker to achieve a five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest cars available in the Indian market. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, ABS with EBD, TPMS, EPS with hill hold etc.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire shares its powertrain with the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It gets power from a 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 80 bhp peak power and 111.7 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. Alongside the petrol variant, there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well.