Nissan unveils 3 new SUVs for India. Check features of X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke here

Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST

However a launch date for the models is yet to be announced. At present, these are undergoing feasibility tests in the country.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd MD Rakesh Srivastava with their India Operation President Frank Torres and Divisional Vice President for Marketing and Sales Operations Joni Paiva at the unveiling of the company's 'X-Trail', 'Qashqai' and 'Juke' SUVs, at Aerocity in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (PTI )
Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd MD Rakesh Srivastava with their India Operation President Frank Torres and Divisional Vice President for Marketing and Sales Operations Joni Paiva at the unveiling of the company's 'X-Trail', 'Qashqai' and 'Juke' SUVs, at Aerocity in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (PTI )
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Nissan on Tuesday unveiled three new SUVs for the Indian market, presenting the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke models. However, the company did not announce a launch date; according to a report in HT Auto, the SUVs continue to undergo feasibility tests on Indian roads.

X-Trail: Developed on Nissan's joint CMF-C crossover platform with Renault and Mitsubishi, the X-Trail will be the first of the three models to arrive in the country. It has a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and will be available in the manual and CVT automatic transmission options. The SUV will, in its segment, compete with Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Qashqai: It has a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with 12V mild hybrid system. Available in the Xtronic CVT transmission option, Qashqai has a 140kW motor with a self-charging battery. Its features include a chrome grill surround, boomerang-shaped LED Matrix headlights, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.8-inch head-up display, voice command etc.

Juke: The smallest among the three, Juke comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder engine which generates 115bhp power and 200Nm torque. This model can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 10.4 seconds, and its features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, live traffic navigation, Bose audio system etc.

