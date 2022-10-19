Nissan unveils 3 new SUVs for India. Check features of X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke here

Nissan on Tuesday unveiled three new SUVs for the Indian market, presenting the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke models. However, the company did not announce a launch date; according to a report in HT Auto, the SUVs continue to undergo feasibility tests on Indian roads.

X-Trail: Developed on Nissan's joint CMF-C crossover platform with Renault and Mitsubishi, the X-Trail will be the first of the three models to arrive in the country. It has a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and will be available in the manual and CVT automatic transmission options. The SUV will, in its segment, compete with Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Qashqai: It has a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with 12V mild hybrid system. Available in the Xtronic CVT transmission option, Qashqai has a 140kW motor with a self-charging battery. Its features include a chrome grill surround, boomerang-shaped LED Matrix headlights, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.8-inch head-up display, voice command etc.

Juke: The smallest among the three, Juke comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder engine which generates 115bhp power and 200Nm torque. This model can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 10.4 seconds, and its features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, live traffic navigation, Bose audio system etc.

