Nitin Gadkari lauds Ambala-Kotputli economic corridor | Stunning pics inside

Union minister Nitin Gadkari shared new images of Ambala-Kotputli Economic Corridor on Thursday, calling it a revolution in the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Ambala-Kotputli corridor is a 313 km highway developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)(Twitter/@DetoxTravellerr)

"The corridor is designed to offer the shortest, fastest, and safest route from Ambala to Kotputli along the Jaipur highway. By doing so, it is poised to expedite all-encompassing industrial and economic development throughout the entire state of Haryana," the minister of road transport & highways tweeted.

Five key points about the Ambala-Kotputli Economic Corridor

Project overview: The corridor is a 313 km highway developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I programme.

Construction details: The project is a mix of brownfield upgrades and greenfield elements. It includes the implementation of an advanced traffic management system.

Project cost: The Ambala-Kotputli corridor has been developed at a cost of approximately Rs. 9500 Crore, signifying a substantial investment in the infrastructure development of the region.

Route and districts covered: The corridor traverses through 112 villages across eight districts of Haryana, namely Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Mahendragarh.

It also includes the Narnaul bypass and connects to the NH-148B, eventually meeting the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Kotputli at Paniyala Mode.

Amenities and infrastructure: The project features six wayside amenities that provide essential facilities such as toilets, trauma centres, petrol pumps, kiosk restaurants, dhabas, and children's parks. Provisions have also been made for truck and trailer parking, along with interchanges at 16 locations, two toll plazas, and eight railway overbridges (ROBs).