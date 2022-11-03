Now, pay up to 50,000 more for Kia Carens. Details here

Kia Motors India has hiked the price of its compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Carens. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, customers will now have to pay up to ₹50,000 more for the car; after the rise, its starting cost is at ₹9.99 lakh, while that of its top variant is at ₹17.99 lakh.

The price hike came into effect from November 1.

The cost of the MPV's prestige variant (1.5-litre NA petrol) has been raised by ₹50,000, while the premium variant (1.5-litre NA petrol) is dearer by ₹40,000. The luxury variant (1.5-litre diesel) has received a hike of ₹35,000, while the corresponding figure for the luxury variant (1.5-litre turbo-petrol) is ₹15,000. Mosi diesel variants are dearer by ₹30,000.

Kia Carens features and specifications

Carens is available in 2 engine options: 1.4-litre GDI petrol engine, and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. While the former gets a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual transmission option, the latter comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

For passenger safety, the MPV has features such as 6 airbag, ISOFIX child seat mount, rear parking sensor, tyre pressure monitoring system, disc break, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Accelerator Brake Clutch (ABC), and downhill brake control. It also comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker Bose Surround System, sunroof etc.

