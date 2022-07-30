Now, smart radial tyres to boost efficiency of your electric vehicle

Tyre manufacturers are also making new innovations from time to time. JK Tyres, a leading tyre manufacturer, has introduced smart radial tyres for electric cars, buses and light commercial vehicles, HT's sister website Live Hindustan reported. The company has developed a series of electronic vehicle-specific smart radial tyres for all buses.



The leading tyre manufacturer has developed a new technology with electric vehicles in mind. It ensures ultra-low rolling speed break, better moisture, dry traction, higher durability and less energy consumption, the website reported.



The company has developed a trade pattern using finite element analysis (FEA) simulation to meet the needs of electric vehicles which need less sound and better performance.



JK Tyres' radial smart technology is equipped with trill TMPS sensor. These tyres are better suited for light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and SUVs. They have been developed in 17.5 inches and 22.5 inches across all categories of vehicles.



Live Hindustan report says that the tyre has been designed and developed by Raghupati Singhania Center of Excellence with a focus on electric mobility.



“Technology and innovation are big strength of JK Tyres. Each of our products is ahead of its time when it comes to meeting the expectations of our customers. The company has laid emphasis on developing EV-centric technology,” VK Mishra, technical director, JK Tyre & Industries, told the website.

