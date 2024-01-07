Ola Electric Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu to be operational next month: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric's Gigafactory, which went under construction in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri in May last year, will become operational next month, the homegrown EV manufacturer's founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced on Sunday. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (Image credit: @bhash/X)

Aggarwal made the announcement on the first day of the third Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet. The 2-day meet is taking in Chennai, the state capital.

“When it (Gigafactory) is operational next month, we (Ola Electric) will be the first to manufacture lithium ion cells in India. This will mark a key milestone in the country's transition to EVs,” Deccan Herald quoted Aggarwal as saying.

The Bengaluru-based company's leader further stated that when fully operational, the facility will have a 25,000-strong workforce.

Ola Electric Gigafactory

Envisioned by Ola Electric to be the biggest cell factory in India, and among largest such facilities in the world, Gigafactory's construction began with a capacity of 100 MW. When operational, the plant, which is spread across 115 acres, will function at an initial capacity of 5GWh; further, this will be expanded to a full capacity of 100 GWh in phases.

At Gigafactory, Ola Electric will scale up the production of its in-house 4680 cells.