close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Ola Electric Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu to be operational next month: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu to be operational next month: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 07, 2024 02:47 PM IST

When fully operational, the facility will have a 25,000-strong workforce, Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric's Gigafactory, which went under construction in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri in May last year, will become operational next month, the homegrown EV manufacturer's founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced on Sunday.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (Image credit: @bhash/X)
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (Image credit: @bhash/X)

Aggarwal made the announcement on the first day of the third Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet. The 2-day meet is taking in Chennai, the state capital.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“When it (Gigafactory) is operational next month, we (Ola Electric) will be the first to manufacture lithium ion cells in India. This will mark a key milestone in the country's transition to EVs,” Deccan Herald quoted Aggarwal as saying.

The Bengaluru-based company's leader further stated that when fully operational, the facility will have a 25,000-strong workforce.

Ola Electric Gigafactory

Envisioned by Ola Electric to be the biggest cell factory in India, and among largest such facilities in the world, Gigafactory's construction began with a capacity of 100 MW. When operational, the plant, which is spread across 115 acres, will function at an initial capacity of 5GWh; further, this will be expanded to a full capacity of 100 GWh in phases.

At Gigafactory, Ola Electric will scale up the production of its in-house 4680 cells.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out