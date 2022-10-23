Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric launches its most affordable scooter S1 Air

Ola Electric launches its most affordable scooter S1 Air

Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The S1 Air has a range of 101 kilometres (kms) and a top speed of 90 kmph.(Twitter/@OlaElectric)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Ola Electric on Saturday launched its electric scooter, the S1 Air. The price of S1 Air is 84,999 (ex-showroom). However, Ola Electric offers the e-scooter at a discounted price of 79,999 until Diwali (October 24). The S1 Air will compete with Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino.

This is the most affordable scooter launched by Ola Electric so far.

“A scooter for every day, a scooter for everyone. The most awaited Ola S1 Air is here at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999! Offer valid till 24th October only. Hurry! Reserve now for Rs. 999,” Ola Electric tweeted on Saturday.

The S1 Air has a range of 101 kilometres (kms) and a top speed of 90 kmph. Ola Electric has claimed that the S1 Air can travel from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

The e-scooter gets a 2.5kWh battery pack and has a 4.5KW hub motor. The scooter takes about 4.5 hours to be fully charged. The S1 Air comes in three modes- Eco, Sport, and Normal. It weighs 99 kilograms (kgs)

The scooter has a 34-litre boot space and a telescopic fork suspension among other features. The operating system of the S1 Air is the MoveOS 3 which brings features such as proximity-based unlocking, digital key sharing, and improved regen braking among others, a report by Livemint said.

On the launch of the S1 Air, Ola's chief executive officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Saturday that the company is very confident about the scooter considering its specifications and price point, which is comparable to a conventional engine scooter, news agency PTI reported.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
